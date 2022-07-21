Is Sony going to be its own country in the e- sports circle?

Sony’s PlayStation only spent $3.6 billion in January this year to acquire the company that created well-known games such as Destiny and Halo. Bungie Studio, on the 18th of this month, foreign media reported that Sony acquired the e-sports platform Repeat, and last year Sony and e-sports venture capital firm RTS jointly acquired the world’s largest fighting event. EVO (Evolution Championship Series), and on its own platform PlayStation Tournaments Holding events, from the perspective of this series of operations, is an attempt to deepen the e-sports industry

Repeat as an e-sports competition platform, has held more than 100,000 games, and more than 2.3 million people have participated in the game, well-known games such as “League of Legends”, “Fortress Heroes”, “Call of Duty: Warzone”, “PUBG” and “Dota 2” 》have held events on this platform

In response to the acquisition, Repeat stated on its official website: Repeat has always attached great importance to “Esports for Everyone”; based on the vision of making esports accessible to more people and developing more diversely, with After negotiating with Sony, they believe that joining Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is the right decision

Repeat hopes to achieve a game environment such as “regardless of playing skills, as long as players who love games can participate in e-sports events”, and believes that without the support of SIE, it will be difficult to achieve this ideal; but Repeat also hopes players don’t worry, In the future, the platform will not only be used exclusively for PlayStation. After joining SIE, the status of Repeat will not change, and it will still support PC, mobile games and other game consoles.

In fact, in addition to the above-mentioned acquisition of Bungie and the acquisition of EVO with RTS, Sony also invested in the game chat platform last year. Discord Presumably the PlayStation ecosystem will be more complete in the future, but it seems that each platform still maintains its own independence. The follow-up development remains to be seen. I wonder what the otters think?

(news source: The Verge 、 Repeat 、 YOU PlayStation Studio ）