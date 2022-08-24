Sony PS5 brand new handle is really here! Will it be.. durable! ?

Today is the opening day of Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and on the first day Sony brought a new news, that is, they have launched a new controller for PlayStation 5 called DualSense Edge, which has all the functions of DualSense , including things like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and built-in microphones. And get better performance on the controller and the ability to customize the buttons.

DualSense Edge has two additional buttons below and behind the joystick, which can be custom configured as any other button input, putting more basic controls at your fingertips. The newly added buttons and rocker caps on the controller adopt a modular design, and players can replace them according to their needs. Among them, there are three kinds of replaceable rocker caps (standard, high dome and low dome). top). In addition, the sensitivity of the joystick and trigger keys of the DualSense Edge controller can also be adjusted by themselves, allowing players to adjust the most suitable grip for themselves and get the best feel in the game.

In addition, DualSense Edge also provides 5 sets of profiles, allowing players to play with different profiles when switching between different games. And this new controller is also different from the past, using a high-strength USB-C braided cable. And when the controller is put into the storage box, it can also be charged through the USB port outside the box at the same time.

At present, the official information such as the actual release date and price of the DualSense Edge has not been announced at the same time, but Sony said that it will announce more detailed content in the next few months. Players who want to buy it, so stay tuned!

PlayStation.Blog