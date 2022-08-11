Since PlayStation Plus has been redesigned with three tiers of content, the service is more similar to Game Pass, although it still doesn’t add as many new games each month, nor as many new titles, and Sony refuses to include its exclusive titles on the service.

Now, Sony has had to answer questions from the Brazilian Competition Authority (via Resetera) about the imminent sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft, and now they themselves say that they themselves believe it will be a long time before any competitor reaches the same level as Game Pass. time, and is expected to take several years:

“They say that in the past five years, Game Pass has grown to capture about 60-70% of the global subscription services market (and this market share is even larger in Brazil, where Game Pass accounts for about 70-70% of the PC subscription services market). 80%). They believe it will take a few years for a competitor to create an effective competitor to Game Pass, even with significant investment.

Of course, it should be added that Sony wants the authority to step in and try to block the impending acquisition, and also argues why, for example, the Call of Duty series shouldn’t be an exclusive or offer additional perks to Game Pass. What do you think of Sony’s reasoning?