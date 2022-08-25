Home Health Sony has raised the prices of the PlayStation 5, also in Italy: “The fault of inflation”
by admin
Sony has announced plans to raise the prices of the PlayStation 5 console virtually everywhere: in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada.

This is an increase of 10% in EU countries and around 6% in Great Britain, effective immediately: in Italy, to buy a new PS5 you have to charge 549.99 or 449.99 euros for the Digital Edition (against the previous 499.99 or 399.99). Assuming you find oneobviously.

We bought an Xbox, and it’s amazing that it’s amazing

by Emanuele Capone

How much does the PS5 increase, and where

sony has explained online that “the global economic situation is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt facing: we are seeing high inflation rates and negative forecasts impacting consumers and creating pressure on many sectors “and that”on the basis of these difficult economic conditionswe made the difficult decision to increase the PS5 recommended price ”.

Basically, the only market not affected by the increases it is that of the United States; below, the details of all the changes to the price of the PlayStation 5 (which for Japan only start from 15 September):

Europa

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray player – 549.99 euros (against the previous 499.99)
  • PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 euros (instead of 399.99)

United Kingdom

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray player – £ 479.99
  • PS5 Digital Edition – 389,99 sterline

Japan

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray player – 60,478 yen
  • PS5 Digital Edition – 49.478 yen
Chinese

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray player – 4299 yuan
  • PS5 Digital Edition – 3499 yuan

Australia

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Player – AU $ 799.95
  • PS5 Digital Edition – AU $ 649.95

Mexico

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray player – 14,999 pesos
  • PS5 Digital Edition – 12.499 pesos

Canada

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Player – Canadian $ 649.99
  • PS5 Digital Edition – 519.99 Canadian dollars

Sony has raised the prices of the PlayStation...

