At present, the most important computer game platforms are Steam, Epic Games, etc. In addition, some publishers also launch their own platforms, such as Ubisoft, Rockstar, etc. Now there is news that Sony may also do its own computer game platform. Last week The release of the computer version of “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake” can be seen in the files.

Sony may soon launch its own PlayStation computer gaming platform

According to a report by foreign media Video Game breaking latest news, after analyzing the computer version of “Marvel Spider-Man Remake”, it was found that the words “PlaySation PC Launcher” (PlayStation PC Launcher) appeared in it, which means that such a platform may be in the Sony’s future plans. The outlet has previously reported that Sony may also integrate PlayStation Network into its PC games ahead of the project. The source confirmed that “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements” were also mentioned in “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake”, and also pointed out that players may eventually be allowed to cross-buy PS5 and PC games.

Currently, you don’t need a PlayStation Network account to play games on a PC, and data saved on the console cannot be transferred to a PC, and while PC versions of PlayStation games do offer an achievement mechanism, they don’t work with PlayStation Network trophies are kept in sync. If PC games are also integrated into the PlayStation Network, the future integration of the two platforms will make it more convenient for users.



Competition from companies such as Microsoft has forced Sony to look for a different business model. Sony has been more open in terms of policies in recent years, and it will also launch some games on the computer platform that were originally limited to consoles. Sony has released some coveted PlayStation games to PC gamers through retail platforms such as Steam and Epic Games, including God of War, Days Gone, Horizon: Expect Dawn, and more.



Marvel’s Spider-Man first launched on PS4 in 2018, and the game launched as a remake on PS5 two years later. Since its inception, the game has sold more than 30 million copies, and although Sony has made a lot of money, it is currently Still have to share profits with computer retail platforms such as Steam, Steam takes 30%, and Epic Games takes 12%, so it is completely understandable that Sony would want to develop its own platform, but will it sell those games? We can observe this.