PlayStation, a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), announced today (29) that it has officially acquired European game developer Savage Game Studios.Statement on the blogIt pointed out that the studio has many years of experience in the production of mobile games, many of which are popular with players.

Michail Katkoff, CEO and co-founder of Savage Game Studios, said their team has been in existence since 2020 and will join the newly formed PlayStation Studios mobile division in the future. The division will operate independently of the existing console development business, and focus on creating a variety of innovative portable experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IP game.

Michail Katkoff also said that in the future, there will also be opportunities to contact well-known IPs under PlayStation, and players are eager to see new works in the classic series created by them.

Sony added that their enthusiasm for single-player, narrative-oriented games has not diminished, “PlayStation VR2 will also be launched soon, with a significant jump in presence and immersion, and will be supported by first-class software such as “Call of Horizon Mountains” .”

Sony, on the other hand, reaffirmed its vision of bringing games to the PC platform and is committed to expanding beyond consoles, “We are also proud of our upcoming games on PC, UNCHARTED: A Thief Collection and Marvel’s Spider -Man gives players who don’t already own a PlayStation the opportunity to sample our strong lineup of first-party games.”

Sony PlayStation announces acquisition of Savage Game Studios to develop AAA mobile game masterpiece

