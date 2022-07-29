Sony (Sony) released its latest quarterly financial report today (29th), the cumulative shipment of PS5 reached 21.7 million units, but the revenue of the game department was not particularly good.

According to Sony’s financial report for this quarter (2022/4-2022/6), PS5 shipments increased by 100,000 units compared to the 2.3 million units in the same period last year (2021/4-2021/6). PS PLUS subscriptions are now at 47.3 million, up 1 million from 46.3 million in the same period last fiscal year, but down slightly from 47.4 million in the previous quarter.

This was also reflected on the PlayStation Network (PSN), which totaled 102 million monthly active users, down from 105 million a year earlier and 106 million in the previous quarter. It was also the first drop since the data was released in 2020.

However, in terms of overall software sales (PS4+PS5), a total of 47.1 million units were sold in the last quarter, a decrease of 16.5 million units from the 63.6 million units sold in the same period last year. Among them, in the first-party (home) games, 6.4 million units were sold, a decrease of 4.1 million units from 10.5 million units in the same period last year.

Another thing to note is that the percentage of digital sales has increased again to 79%, up from 71% last year.

The decline in software sales also contributed to the first-quarter sales of SIE’s Gaming and Network Services Division (G&NS) of 604.1 billion yen, down 11.7% year-on-year. Sony blamed declining sales of first- and third-party games (as well as DLC). Operating income fell 30.5% year-on-year to 52.8 billion yen. Blame it on lower software sales and higher costs associated with game development.

Sony also lowered its G&NS segment operating income forecast for the full year to March 2023, citing the early completion of the Bungie acquisition.