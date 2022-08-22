Home Health SONY responded that the former exclusive game “Death Stranding” joined Microsoft PGP: no participation at all | XFastest News
This Friday, Sony’s former exclusive game “Death Stranding” officially announced that it will land on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass service, and subscribers can download and play directly.

Today, Sony responded to the matter, saying that the release of the PC version of “Death Stranding” is solely responsible for the release of Kojima Studio and 505 Games, and SIE (SONY Interactive Entertainment) did not participate in the promotion.

However, although Sony said that it is not involved in the distribution and operation of the PC version of “Death Stranding”, this does not mean that Sony has given up the copyright of the work.

In fact, although “Death Stranding” is a game launched by Kojima Studios, the owner of this IP is Sony SIE, not Kojima Studios or 505 Games.

Perhaps it is precisely because of Sony’s holding of IP copyrights that “Death Stranding” has become a rare 3A-level game that only landed on PGP and not on XGP.

