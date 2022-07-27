Home Health Sony rumored to want to buy Square Enix Tokyo headquarters SE before selling overseas game studio may be preparing for this #playstation (180470)
Health

Sony rumored to want to buy Square Enix Tokyo headquarters SE before selling overseas game studio may be preparing for this #playstation (180470)

by admin
Sony rumored to want to buy Square Enix Tokyo headquarters SE before selling overseas game studio may be preparing for this #playstation (180470)

In the past, Sony and Square Enix have maintained an in-depth cooperation relationship, including the “Final Fantasy VII” that has been on the PlayStation platform since the end of January 1997, and the “Final Fantasy VII Remake” series, which is currently exclusively released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. Launched in January next year, “Curse Land” is currently only released exclusively on the PlayStation 5 platform, and is not planned to be launched on the Xbox platform.

Stephane D’Astous, founder of Eidos Montreal, revealed in an interview that Sony intends to acquire Square Enix’s head office in Tokyo, in order to acquire game assets such as “Final Fantasy” and “Kingdom Hearts”.

However, Sony is obviously not interested in Square Enix holding game studios outside of Japan, so in May this year, it sold game studios such as Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal to Embracer for $300 million, which seems to be related to this deal. Transaction related, possibly as a pre-process before preparing for sale.

Earlier, the market also reported that Square Enix would prepare to sell its own assets after the transaction with Embracer, but Sony and Square Enix all responded to this.

In the past, Sony and Square Enix have maintained an in-depth cooperation relationship, including the “Final Fantasy VII” that has been on the PlayStation platform since the end of January 1997, and the “Final Fantasy VII Remake” series, which is currently exclusively released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. Launched in January next year, “Curse Land” is currently only released exclusively on the PlayStation 5 platform, and is not planned to be launched on the Xbox platform.

See also  They told me "you're frigid", now I fight invisible diseases

If Sony decides to acquire Square Enix, plus game studios such as Bungie that it has recently decided to acquire, it is expected to be able to further compete with Microsoft, which acquired Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax Media.

You may also like

Do you sweat excessively? You may be suffering...

Angioedema, what is Ermal Meta’s disease

Online revolt against the new Instagram, the company:...

what to do if the visit is delayed?

Acute hepatitis in children, cause identified. Always viral

Online revolt against the new Instagram, the company:...

Nintendo Switch global total sales of 110 million...

Nutrition at 60, the mistakes to avoid for...

Vegetables on the plate that scare children

At Tpg, one of the most important Private...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy