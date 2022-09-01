Xperia 5 IV has been shown today with an incredibly compact format. ASUS ZenFone 9 has got a challenger. That much I can say!

The model has received a 6.1 inch screen with Full HD+ resolution along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Furthermore, as mentioned, the mobile phone offers Snap 8 Gen 1 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory along with three 12 MP cameras on the back.

Despite its compact size, Sony has somehow managed to squeeze a 5000 mAh battery into the phone.