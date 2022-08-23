Sony DualSense Edge

As soon as Gamescom opened, Sony brought a big news. They’ve introduced a new controller for the PlayStation 5 called the DualSense Edge, which has all the features of DualSense but with increased performance and customization. Sony added two more function keys below the joystick and made the grip more slip-resistant. There are three kinds of rocker caps for beginners: standard, high dome, and low dome, and the buttons on the back also have two options: half dome and lever.

In addition, the components of the two joysticks are also based on modular design, which means that players can replace them according to their needs. Not surprisingly, the sensitivity and dead zone of the joystick can be adjusted, and the travel and dead zone of the trigger button are also adjustable. Players can also save up to five sets of configuration files after adjustment, and quickly switch between different combinations through the function button. To underscore the Edge’s differentiation, Sony also provides a high-strength braided USB-C cable for this handlebar. When the controller is put into the storage box, you can also charge it through the USB port outside the box.

Sony hasn’t announced any release information for the DualSense Edge yet, but officials promise to share more details in the next few months, and Microsoft’s Xbox elite is expected to face serious challenges.