Home Health Sony to take on the Xbox elite with DualSense Edge
Health

Sony to take on the Xbox elite with DualSense Edge

by admin
Sony to take on the Xbox elite with DualSense Edge

Sony DualSense Edge

As soon as Gamescom opened, Sony brought a big news. They’ve introduced a new controller for the PlayStation 5 called the DualSense Edge, which has all the features of DualSense but with increased performance and customization. Sony added two more function keys below the joystick and made the grip more slip-resistant. There are three kinds of rocker caps for beginners: standard, high dome, and low dome, and the buttons on the back also have two options: half dome and lever.

In addition, the components of the two joysticks are also based on modular design, which means that players can replace them according to their needs. Not surprisingly, the sensitivity and dead zone of the joystick can be adjusted, and the travel and dead zone of the trigger button are also adjustable. Players can also save up to five sets of configuration files after adjustment, and quickly switch between different combinations through the function button. To underscore the Edge’s differentiation, Sony also provides a high-strength braided USB-C cable for this handlebar. When the controller is put into the storage box, you can also charge it through the USB port outside the box.

Sony hasn’t announced any release information for the DualSense Edge yet, but officials promise to share more details in the next few months, and Microsoft’s Xbox elite is expected to face serious challenges.

See also  Netflix introduces the Double Thumbs Up for movies and serials

You may also like

What happens to those who eat honey every...

“Callisto Protocol” exposed new real machine video, showing...

Monkeypox, who is the carabiniere who died in...

If you have diabetes, this is the best...

Apple engineer admits the theft of confidential documents...

The exam that can save your life

Apple engineer admits the theft of confidential documents...

Amazon invests in home health, is it the...

Another case of imported Dengue, the affected patient...

August 23, 2022 ATFX “Ming Tian Guan Hui”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy