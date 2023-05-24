“Soon the law”. What it is and where it already exists – breaking latest news

«Soon we too will have a law on the right to be forgotten oncology»: iHealth Minister Orazio Schillaci in an interview with the newspaper «La Stampa» announced the intention to bring Italy into line with other European countries on a theme to protect those who have been ill with cancer. Even the Corriere had raised the subject a few days ago, inspired by a similar provision that Spain is preparing to launch. But what is oncological oblivion and where are we in Italy?

* What is meant by oncological oblivion?

“I’m not my cancer” is the slogan that summarizes the legal concept. In Italy but also in many other countries it still happens today that when signing an employment relationship, an insurance policy, a financial contract with a bank, people are asked if they have been sick with cancer. A clause that ends up imposing more onerous conditions or discrimination to those who have already suffered from serious illnesses but have recovered. The «oncological oblivion» is therefore the right of the former patient to Do not reveal information about your health history or (seen from the other side) the prohibition to investigate this aspect of the private sphere.

* Where does this type of law already exist?

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez a few days ago announced that by the end of June his government will introduce cancer oblivion. The text of the law was drafted in agreement with cancer patients’ associations. In this way, Spain joins a group of states that already protect this right: they are France, Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg and Portugal. Banking and insurance operators are prevented from considering the consumer’s medical history. See also Switch detachable handle infringes patent, Nintendo is sued! -INSIDE

* What has the European Parliament established?

On February 16, 2022, the Strasbourg assembly voted a resolution which draws common lines for the fight against cancer. Paragraph 125 of this resolution requests that «by 2025at the latest, all Member States guarantee the right to be forgotten to all European patients ten years after the end of treatment and up to five years after the end of treatment for patients diagnosed before the age of 18.

*Where are we in Italy?

At the end of the past legislature, Italy too began to address the problem. It was presented a bill signed by representatives of multiple parties: among others Maria Elena Boschi (Italia Viva), Lorenzo Guerini (Pd), Cristina Rossello (Forza Italia). The text calls for «the right of people who have been affected by oncological pathology a not be discriminated against in accessing the adoption of minors and banking and insurance services» when ten years have passed without recurrences. As announced by the minister Tell us the text will arrive to the social affairs committee of the Chamber.