from carlotta de leo

The Minister of Health announces a bill: “2.2 billion more for healthcare, a sign of a trend reversal for this executive”

News coming for the Covid isolation rules. “We are working to ensure that the asymptomatic can return to their activities after five days. We will present a bill on this shortly. The announces it Minister of HealthOrazio Schillaci who has been working for weeks “simplify” the rules of the quarantine for the positives: the hypothesis more accredited is that for the asymptomatic they may be enough 5 days of isolation after the infection, “possibly eliminating even without a final swab”.

«I am convinced – he adds – that we are in a different phase of the Covid 19 disease which today is not the one we saw three years ago. We keep our attention high but we are confident that we can get out of Covid and we think it is important now to think about the so many problems who with Covid have fallen behind, like waiting lists and cancer screenings».

In Campobasso, for the inauguration of the academic year of the University of Molise, Schillaci claims a «trend reversal» by the Meloni executive. “Our National Health System (NHS) was once the best of all, but since 2013 it has been heavily underfunded”. «Today’s shortcomings and difficulties» are the result of «wrong choices of the past when healthcare was considered the budget cinderella state.

Covid, explains the minister, «among the many troubles it has caused, the only thing it has made us understand is how much it is healthcare is important and public health. Only with the arrival of this terrible pandemic and in the face of 180,000 deaths has it been understood that spending on health is an expense primary and indispensable.». Today in a situation of serious difficulty, with the need to support families and businesses, «the government has assured health care 2.2 billion euros more in 2023 and another 2.4 billion in 2024. This is a first sign of a trend reversal which I am sure will consolidate with the budgets for the next few years” See also The digital humanism of the Privacy Guarantor: beware of the Social War

But it is clear, the minister admits, that health care “which needs to be reorganized, because Covid has shown how fragile the territory is in many regions”. In the first place, «a distortion that has arisen over the years must be corrected: the overload of hospital facilities » and «reaffirm the strategic role of territorial health to improve services to citizens. “Must have idee innovative to ensure that the territory can take charge of many problems that today end up in hospitals causing the many disservices we know”. It is also necessary, the minister reiterates, “reduce the gap between North and South because the right to health is guaranteed by article 32 of our Constitution”.