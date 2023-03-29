Sophia Thiel once again spoke openly about the fight against her eating disorder and thus encouraged many. She is still triggered by certain foods, the 28-year-old reported in one emotional video. But she’s making great strides in her therapy and binge eating is history. “Even though I still have a lot ahead of me, I was able to take such enormous steps towards improvement in therapy that I could never have dreamed of a year ago. I also want to tell you that there is a way out.”

In fact, the disease is more common than many think. In Germany alone, around 14 out of 1,000 women and five out of 1,000 men have an eating disorder. It’s not a nutritional problem, it’s a serious mental illness. The good news is that it can be successfully treated. But to do so, it must first be recognized as such.

Anorexia, bulimia and binge eating – the three main forms of eating disorders

There are three main types of eating disorders. According to the portal “Patienten-Information.de“, which is operated by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians and the German Medical Association, there are three main forms of the disease, which can also merge:

Anorexia: Affected people become severely underweight due to starvation, vomiting, too much exercise, laxatives, etc. and still feel fat. Bulimia (Bulimia nervosa): Those affected get veritable binge eating, in which large portions are secretly eaten. Thereafter, feelings of guilt set in and the sufferers rid themselves of the increased calories through vomiting, fasting, etc. Binge eating disorder: Those affected are often overweight and suffer from binge eating. Feelings of hunger and satiety are disturbed, feelings of disgust towards oneself arise.

All forms are associated with mental problems and low self-esteem. Many of those affected try, often unconsciously, to resolve their inner conflicts through their eating habits. The disease usually progresses over several years.

Eating disorders – these are the warning signs

It is often not easy to recognize when conspicuous eating behavior turns into a pathological form. However, there are warning signs you should take seriously:

constant worry about weight and food

Refusal to eat or uncontrolled binge eating

secret food

Panic of gaining weight

rejecting one’s own body

high level of suffering

Those affected or their parents can contact the pediatrician or family doctor or a psychotherapeutic practice. Advice is also available from the Federal Center for Health Education on Tel. 0221/89 20 31 or online www.bzga-essstoerungen.de.

Bad consequences of malnutrition including death

The consequences of an eating disorder are fatal for the body. Malnutrition can

muscular dystrophy

brittle bones

increased susceptibility to infection

hair loss

missed menstrual periods in women and

erectile dysfunction in men

to lead.

Organs such as the heart and kidneys can also be damaged by a lack of nutrients and fluids. In addition, frequent vomiting affects dental health. The corrosive stomach acid that gets into the mouth as a result attacks the enamel of the teeth, which often leads to tooth decay in the sick. Frequent vomiting also damages the esophagus and stomach. For example, reflux disease often occurs as a late consequence, in which the sphincter muscle no longer works due to frequent vomiting. Anorexia in particular can be fatal due to malnutrition.

treatment and therapy

Eating disorders are serious illnesses and usually need to be treated. The most important factor here is psychotherapy, which aims to work through mental problems and learn new eating habits. Affected persons can do the therapy on an outpatient, semi-stationary or inpatient basis. The BzGA has one here Theme sheet on the forms of therapy (including assumption of costs) put together.

Nutritional therapy and exercise therapy can be further support of the treatment. Medication can also be used occasionally. It is important to note that the sooner treatment begins, the greater the chance of success.

Sophia Thiel encourages many: “You are a great role model for me”

Sophia Thiel’s openness also seems to encourage many of those affected. There are many comments under the new video. “Thank you for your courage to go public with this topic. I also suffer from an eating disorder and it was just really good for me to hear that there is a way out, but it just takes time,” reads one, for example.

A user writes: “I find myself 100 percent in what you say. You are a great role model for me.”

Here’s to Youtube-Video von Sophia Thiel