Problems for Sophie Codegoni. The former tronista of Men and womenafter days of absence from social networks whose fans were alarmed, he resumed his profile Instagram to clarify the reason of his absence. Codegoni is in the sixth month of pregnancy, so the apprehension of the followers has skyrocketed. «Girls, here I am. In the last few hours I haven’t been very well so I have to stay in the hospital for a few days and do some checks. But don’t worry, my little girl is fine. We did the ultrasound and she is always there, calm and serene» Sophie said in the stories directly from the hospital bed.

Sophie Codegoni hospitalized: how is she?

The girlfriend of Alessandro Basciano she said she had to spend a couple of days hospitalized due to some kidney problems. Already a few weeks ago, she Sophie had spoken to fans of her having had severe pain in her right side. In the last few hours, the pain has become unbearable, so the former gieffina had to run to the hospital to have anultrasound: «It was two nights that I couldn’t sleep. Yesterday bad terrifying, so I did an ultrasound of the kidney. And, as I imagined, there’s a very inflamed and dilated right kidney. Now we are trying to understand why my kidney is so dilated and inflamed even if it is not easy because Celine is sprawled over the kidney so the doctors have little vision».

The problem

The ‘Bonas’ of “Next another” could be about kidney stones oh you colic. The first hypothesis, however, seems unlikely, given Codegoni’s young age. Therefore, colic would seem to be the cause of the 22-year-old’s severe pain, which however did not exclude that it could also be a simple inflammation due to the position of little Celine. Fans “Basciagoni”, once learned the news, have written an avalanche of messages in support of their darling. But everything seems to be under control for the former tronista, who concluded with a smile: “Now I’m here in this wonderful place and I’m waiting”.

