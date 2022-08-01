From the misadventure in Formentera to health problems, the situation for Sophie Codegoni is not the best: here are the details of the story

Her beauty has conquered millions of viewers who are particularly fond of the most watched reality show in Italy: we are talking about her, Sophie Codegoni who made herself known and appreciated in the reality show Big Brother Vip after her participation in the dating Men and Women by choosing the suitor Matteo Ranieri with whom the story has a very short duration. Today the woman has had to face some very sad situations.

The beautiful Sophie, born in 2000, has a really special relationship with her parents and her brother Riccardo to whom she is particularly attached. As a child she followed the dream of figure skating for years with the support of her mother who followed her in every training and competition.

Its success is attributed to the well-known dating Men and Women, conducted by Maria De Filippi where, in 2020, as a tronista where she meets and chooses Matteo Ranieri, a handsome and sweet guy with whom to start a relationship even outside the cameras. The story, apparently, has a very short life as it ends after a few weeks due to the above all mental diversity that united the two young people. The boy had revealed in an interview that Sophie was a very heavy and judgmental woman in every respect.

Before entering the entertainment world, she was a dthe models of the influencer Chiara Ferragni. Finished Men and Women, she binds herself from the point of view of the career to Taylor Mega and, together she collaborates in Portofino wearing her costumes. Today the girl is related to Alessandro Basciano, met during his stay inside the house of Big Brother Vip 2021-2022.

The girl has been the victim of several misadventures and some health problems that have upset their summer and holiday relaxation.

The problems of Sophie Codegoni

The holidays for the new couple Sophie Codegnoni and Alessandro Basciano do not seem to be really rosy. The couple, after being robbed, suffered a second mishap that particularly affected the two young people.

As anticipated, the couple was robbed in Mallorca and, once they flew to Formentera, the two found themselves stuck in bed on the second day of their stay.

Sophie on social media said: “I got out a hallucinatory rash on the face. I’m doing a face pack, they told me that hydrogen peroxide it is miraculous. Now let’s see, I’ll let you know. Second day in Formentera, vote 10 ″.

Worse than her her boyfriend Alessandro who got a fever at 38 not due to Covid: “Obviously we have already done all the tampons, it hasn’t perhaps Covid was air conditioning “.