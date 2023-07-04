sophisticated tuna poisoning, carried out 18 precautionary measures

The military of NAS in Bari jointly with other NAS of CC Group for the Protection of Health of Naples and with the support of the competent Provincial Carabinieri Commands, they carried out 18 precautionary measures, and in particular 11 pre-trial detention orders, of which 5 in prison and 6 under house arrest, as well as 5 orders for the application of the prohibition of residence measure and 2 of the residence obligation, issued by the GIP of the Court of Trani (BAT), for entrepreneurs and employees of fish farms of Bisceglie (BAT), of a consultancy company on food safety and of a private laboratory in Avellino, responsible for analyzes on fish product processed in the aforementioned plant, held responsible for criminal conspiracy aimed, among other things, at the adulteration of foodstuffs, fraud in the exercise of trade and ideological falsehood committed by the private individual in a public deed.

The investigations, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trani and launched in June 2021, following a food poisoning suffered by dozens of people, in various provinces of the national territory (some of whom were hospitalized, including an entire family of Pezze di Greco di Fasano, in the province of Brindisi), after the consumption of yellowfin tuna (Thunnus albacares), have allowed us to document that the product, before being placed on the market, was defrosted and adulterated with illegal substances , specifically nitrites and nitrates, in order to enhance their appearance and colour, but making them, in fact, harmful to the health of consumers.

The investigations, which also availed themselves of the help of telephone interception techniques, made it possible to ascertain that the suspects would also have placed on the market large quantities of frozen salmon, which was sold as fresh, fish-based preparations, worked at another company of theirs, using expired fish products, while, in one case, even a batch of tuna in a state of alteration and dangerous for health, because it was contaminated with high levels of histamine, a nitrogenous compound widely diffused in the body but which, if ingested in large quantities, can cause serious reactions, similar to those of a food allergy.

The suspects allegedly systematically concealed the unfavorable results of the analyzes conducted on fish products and falsified the certificates drawn up by other accredited laboratories, so as not to reveal the presence of nitrites and nitrates and lowering the values ​​of ascorbates, thus also misleading the Veterinary Service of the ASL BT, leading it to revoke an executive verification action, imposed on the aforementioned company, in December 2021, following the community alert procedure activated by Slovenia, due to the presence of high values ​​of these substances in some samples of tuna.

The Carabinieri also proceeded to execute a seizure decree of the sum of approximately Euro 5,200,000, proceeds of the illicit fraudulent activities, as well as of the two fish companies mentioned and the related company assets, for which a judicial administrator was appointed.

In relation to what is reported in this press release, the persons under investigation are to be considered presumed innocent until a definitive finding of guilt in a subsequent trial.

It should be noted that the assessment was carried out in the preliminary investigation phase and requires the subsequent procedural verification in the discussion with the defence.

