Sore and swollen fingers: It could be psoriatic arthritis

If you have sore fingers and swollen do not neglect the signal. If the symptoms persist and the pain does not go away, you may be suffering from psoriatic arthritis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the joints. It is important to intervene immediately also because psoriatic arthritis is among the most complex forms of arthritis, explains Vera Martinella in Corriere della Sera: this disease can present itself in a subtle way, and therefore the diagnosis comes even years after the first symptoms appear. But the aforementioned is not the only reason. By recognizing the symptoms of psoriatic arthritis early, you can: – Improve the quality of life of those who suffer from it – Increase the chances of success of treatments – Prevent damage to the joints On average, about 15-30 percent of people with psoriasis is destined to develop psoriatic arthritis in the course of life, but the opposite can also happen, that is, that the pathology manifests itself in those who have never had the typical skin lesions. However, there is no clear correlation between the severity of psoriasis (therefore its extension) and the onset of psoriatic arthritis: even a patient with mild or moderate psoriasis could develop arthritis over time.

Sore and swollen fingers, the quiz to know if you have psoriatic arthritis

To understand if you suffer from this disorder just answer a quiz of five questions created by the US experts of the National Psoriasis Foundation. Here are the questions, which must be answered yes or no: 1) Have you ever had swelling in your joints? 2) Has a doctor ever told you that you suffer from arthritis? 3) Do your toenails or fingernails have streaks or grooves? 4) Have you suffered or suffer pain in your heels? 5) Have your fingers, nails or hands ever become swollen, causing pain, for no apparent reason? If three or more positive responses are given, the outcome of the questionnaire invites you to consult a doctor so that he can proceed to ascertain whether you actually suffer from psoriatic arthritis.

Sore and swollen fingers, the signs to watch out for

We read in the Corriere della Sera: “Psoriatic arthritis is notoriously difficult to identify, also because it can manifest itself in different ways depending on the person. Pain in the joints (most frequently those of the hands, wrists, shoulders, feet and spine, especially the lumbar area) is the most frequent symptom: a pain that can be acute and then even regress, but which can also appear at rest . In the initial stages, the pain and any stiffness (which is often associated) occur above all during night rest, are more intense in the morning and are accentuated when standing still for a long time. Then there is also the characteristic “sausage” finger (or dactylitis), characterized by pain and swelling in the fingers or toes. «These signals – write the experts of the National Psoriasis Foundation – can present themselves once or even all together, in a more or less lasting and evident form, so it is difficult to reach the diagnosis, but it is important to speak to a doctor if you respond at least three times times yes to the quiz. Starting targeted therapy as early as possible if you have psoriatic arthritis is key to relieving symptoms and reducing the risk of permanent joint damage.”