Home » Sore eyes: remedies that help soothe irritation and itching
Health

Sore eyes: remedies that help soothe irritation and itching

by admin

The eyes are a sensitive organ and for this reason they must be protected. Natural remedies to relieve itching and discomfort when irritated

Among the five senses with which nature has endowed us, sight is perhaps the one we exploit the most. That’s why you need to take yourself big care of your eyes, protect them and avoid overstraining or stressing them. Not an easy feat, of course, as we’re often busy using PCs, smartphones, and similar devices that aren’t much help. Here you are natural remedies to relieve the itching and discomfort of irritated eyes.

Obviously, we can use this type of solution when, at the base, there is no underlying problem that requires the intervention of an expert. A passing annoyance can happen to everyone in a particularly stressful phase: how can we help each other.

Natural remedies to relieve the itching and discomfort of irritated eyes

Nature offers us a number of natural ingredients that are great allies when it comes to helping us deal with small daily inconveniences. Let’s find out today those who can give us a hand for the well-being of our eyes.

Irritated eyes: you can try to help them with these natural ingredients (tantasalute.it)

Let’s start with a classic that many know well: the chamomile. Soothing, perfect against swelling and burning, we can use it by soaking a sterile cotton pad in the liquid while it is warm and then pressing it on the eye until it cools down. We will repeat the procedure for at least ten minutes and the relief will be almost immediate.

I not only fall, but also cold. Perhaps not everyone knows that even “cold compresses” can help. Let’s think about when we use ice after a blow or a blow to deflate the area and relieve pain. What we have to do is sterilize the water, bringing it to a boil and then leaving it to cool first at room temperature and then in the fridge, covered in plastic wrap. We will then proceed in the same way as with chamomile.

See also  Juve, listen to Di Maria: 'Renewal? We're not talking about it, the club has several problems.' And on the Rosario Central... | First page

Cucumbers never disappoint. We are used to seeing, perhaps in the film, people who dedicate themselves to facial care with masks and the like and keep cucumber slices on their eyes. This is not a simple scene, but a very effective natural remedy. Cucumbers contain mineral salts and a large amount of water. Keeping a couple of slices on the eyelids will relieve swelling and burning, as well as itching. The benefits will be incredible, try to believe.

You may also like

ADUC – Health – Article

ADUC – Health – Article

Popòapp, the application that reveals if your newborn...

SMOKING IS AN INTERNAL RISK FACTOR Psychiatry

NoTobacco Day, the use of vape products has...

Pediatric rheumatology of the Gaslini European center of...

Birth control pills: everything you need to know

For the sake of your health, you should...

Do you want to quit smoking? E-cig or...

Aerotoxic syndrome: what is the disease that affects...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy