Sore eyes: remedies that help soothe irritation and itching

The eyes are a sensitive organ and for this reason they must be protected. Natural remedies to relieve itching and discomfort when irritated

Among the five senses with which nature has endowed us, sight is perhaps the one we exploit the most. That’s why you need to take yourself big care of your eyes, protect them and avoid overstraining or stressing them. Not an easy feat, of course, as we’re often busy using PCs, smartphones, and similar devices that aren’t much help. Here you are natural remedies to relieve the itching and discomfort of irritated eyes.

Obviously, we can use this type of solution when, at the base, there is no underlying problem that requires the intervention of an expert. A passing annoyance can happen to everyone in a particularly stressful phase: how can we help each other.

Natural remedies to relieve the itching and discomfort of irritated eyes

Nature offers us a number of natural ingredients that are great allies when it comes to helping us deal with small daily inconveniences. Let’s find out today those who can give us a hand for the well-being of our eyes.

Let’s start with a classic that many know well: the chamomile. Soothing, perfect against swelling and burning, we can use it by soaking a sterile cotton pad in the liquid while it is warm and then pressing it on the eye until it cools down. We will repeat the procedure for at least ten minutes and the relief will be almost immediate.

I not only fall, but also cold. Perhaps not everyone knows that even “cold compresses” can help. Let’s think about when we use ice after a blow or a blow to deflate the area and relieve pain. What we have to do is sterilize the water, bringing it to a boil and then leaving it to cool first at room temperature and then in the fridge, covered in plastic wrap. We will then proceed in the same way as with chamomile.

Cucumbers never disappoint. We are used to seeing, perhaps in the film, people who dedicate themselves to facial care with masks and the like and keep cucumber slices on their eyes. This is not a simple scene, but a very effective natural remedy. Cucumbers contain mineral salts and a large amount of water. Keeping a couple of slices on the eyelids will relieve swelling and burning, as well as itching. The benefits will be incredible, try to believe.