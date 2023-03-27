The more we move, the faster we sweat. This is not only annoying, but can also be really painful on the thighs: If the insides constantly rub against each other when walking, sores are the result. Find out here which tips you can use to better protect your skin.

Sore thighs are not just a question of weight or gender: Even (normally) slim women and men can chafe their inner thighs if they are constantly touching while walking. This is not a cosmetic problem as the chafed areas can quickly become infected if left unchecked. However, to prevent this from happening in the first place, there are a few simple tricks – which can be used especially on warm days or when exercising if you regularly suffer from sore thighs. What these are and how best to treat the chafed areas is explained here.

Five tricks: How to avoid sore thighs



1. Bodyglide:

The idea behind this “anti-chafing” product (“chafing” means “chafing”) comes from high-performance sports: triathletes, racing cyclists or marathon runners often suffer from chafed skin due to the long distances they have to cover. In order to protect the claimed sections, this was Bodyglide invented for men and women. It’s waterproof, so it stays on your body even when you’re sweating profusely – making it ideal for skin irritations like sore thighs.

2. Radlerhose:

Many women wear skirts or dresses more often in the summer. The protective fabric of long trousers, which normally protects your bare thighs from rubbing, is no longer necessary. However, to avoid sore thighs, you can use a simple trick: just wear a comfortable one under the clothes Radlerhose (there is also with lace) to minimize friction. There is also extra short modelsthat don’t show up even under a tight skirt or dress.

3. Strips:

If classic cycling shorts are too warm for you (although this is always a question of the right material), you can also switch to a practical alternative: so-called thigh bands, too Strips called. They are significantly more airy than shandies and are reminiscent of stockings. Here, too, the extra wide lace appliqués really stick to the skin of the thigh with the help of thin silicone strips on the underside, so that they can no longer be chafed when walking.

4. Vaseline & Co.

An equally proven home remedy for sore thighs is Vaseline: The classic lubricant is simply applied to the skin and can reduce friction for a short time – the same also applies to other products that act as a kind of protective film: such as those containing silicone lube, coconut oil or a special one skin protection gel from pjuractive, which not only prevents blisters on the feet, but also protects against friction on the thighs. However, the effect doesn’t last that long.

5. Deo:

Another tool that all women and men have at home is a deodorant: the active ingredients it contains can not only prevent profuse sweating (and the body vapors that accompany it), but also sore thighs. So-called deodorant sticks with a creamy core are best suited for this. Simply sweep it over the areas that get sore more easily – the protective layer ensures that friction is minimized. Depending on how much you sweat, the effect lasts shorter or longer.

How to properly treat sore thighs



If your thighs are already sore, you should gently clean the affected areas with a pH-neutral soap and a little water so that the skin does not become inflamed. Then dry your legs carefully with a towel – preferably with dabbing movements. You can then cream your skin with a wound protection ointment to support the healing process. Alternatively, you can brew chamomile tea and make a poultice to soothe thighs and relieve pain.

