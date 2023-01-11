Here are the 5 foods you absolutely must avoid if you have a sore throat. Stop eating them immediately and you will surely feel greater relief in the lower part of the oral cavity.

Here we go again, she’s back there virus and flu season. Sore throats and colds are unfortunately the order of the day. Surely on the front of medicines to be taken you are all prepared, but did you know that in case of pain in the throat they are there 5 foods to avoid immediately if you want to feel some relief?

Foods that are not good for a sore throat

Before we talk about the 5 foods that you absolutely must not take in case of sore throatwe want to tell you about the opposite ones, that is, those that once ingested will give you some benefit thanks to their beneficial properties, you would never have known about some.

Sore throat is a pathology of the oral cavity, more precisely an inflammation that includes the pharynxwhich worsens when the classic movement of the swallowing. This pathology can be either viral and bacterialmoreover, they can be the cause of it other factorssuch as allergies, gastroesophageal reflux, dry air, etc. Based on the triggering cause, the doctor will advise you on the therapy to be performed, from the mildest such as the use of “sprayers” and suitable candies to the strongest one, therefore with the use of anti-inflammatories and antibiotics.

Food also plays a strong role in case of a sore throat, here are the ones that they will benefit you: we have lemon juice, honey, ginger, licorice, banana, fruit and vegetables in general, chicken broth, onion, garlic, eggs and egg whites. Maybe not everything will be to your liking, but each food indicated has natural characteristics and vitamins that will help you soothe the sense of pain and burning in the throat.

5 foods enemies of sore throat

When you have a sore throat, even water can feel painful when you swallow. Especially if, in addition to the inflammation, there are also plaques and enlarged tonsils (if you still have them). This unwell feeling can be amplified if you ingest these 5 foods, enemies of sore throat.

During the inflammation of the throat you absolutely must not eat spicy foodsas they would inflame the mucosa even more, the coffee and all drinks with caffeine in them, dairy producthis alcohol and all those foods fat and dry which make swallowing even more impaired.

Instead, it is good practice to try to keep “the throat” always hydrated even ingesting warm drinks to ensure that the mucous membrane never dries out, giving you that “sandpaper” feeling.