Unfortunately, sore throat is not a disorder that occurs only in the cold season, because now we can also suffer from it during the summer. There are those who say that the fault lies with the air conditioning!

Have the sore throat even in the hottest season of the year it is not pleasant and, according to experts, this fact occurs precisely because of theair conditioning.

They are the rushes of temperature the real problem, because moving from a cooled internal environment to an external one that, especially during this summer 2022, has exceeded 40 ° for the body is really one shock. But let’s see below how to ask remedy to summer sore throats or even how to prevent it.

Summer sore throat

Il sore throat, or pharyngitis, is a pathology that affects the oral cavity. The main causes are attributable to the jump in temperature which, if we are in the summer season, occur when we pass a cooled environment to one that is too hot. For this reason, you have to be very careful how you use it the air conditioning: because thermal changes that exceed 10 ° (as often happens) are a shock for us body.

The problem, then, is not just about temperatures but also an exhibition too long atair conditioning. In fact, the pathologies that can develop, in addition to the sore throatare also:

Cold headache. Cold . Cough. Inhibition of the thirst it causes dehydration . Syndrome dry eye due to too much moisture. Malfunction of the lacrimal glands . Difficulty swallowing if it forms catarrh.

Usually a sore throat caused by the air conditioning lasts a few days, maximum one week. However, if it is not treated well it can last for a longer period, even reaching chronic states. But what are the best remedies to cope with this ailment? In case the symptoms are mild you can opt for natural remediesavoiding going to the pharmacy.

They are certainly very useful in initial inflammations i propolis to action antimicrobial. Often, in fact, the sore throat it is caused by microbes in the air conditioning filters, where they proliferate happy especially if they find them dirty. Apart from this, another effective remedy is to use herbal balms such as demand, menthol or eucalyptus that soothe, refresh and help withstand the discomfort. Even the mielecombined with milk or tea, is a real one cure-all for throat and cough.

How to do prevention

First, common sense should keep us holding on the air conditioning at a temperature that is not too low, especially if the external one is excessive. Generally the environment should be between 25 and 27 degrees centigrade. Often, in fact, it would be sufficient to dehumidify the rooms and not cool them.

Another trick is to avoid direct exposure to the issue of cold air. We should always try to benefit from it indirectly, moving away from the source of the air flow. Finally, also due to the proliferation of bacteriait is necessary to do a good maintenance of theair conditioning system, especially of the recirculating air intakes.