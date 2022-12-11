One of the most insidious ailments of the cold season is sore throat. When temperatures drop, viruses circulate more and are easier to spread. In most cases it has origine virale and then no need to resort to antibiotics at the first burning sensation in the throat. In 70 percent of cases, sore throats have a viral origin,” he explains Francis Broccoli, microbiologist at the Milano-Bicocca University —. The continuous changes in temperature even more than the permanence in the cold also weaken the ability of our immune system to defend itself against infectious agents. It can be called into question the influenza virus as well as the many parainfluenza viruses, adenoviruses and cold viruses. Normally in 3-5 days the viral problem tends to resolve itself, with the exception ofEpstein-Barr virus infection (mononucleosis), the most insidious and persistent form. If the signs are neglected, perhaps because taken up with a thousand daily commitments, it is not uncommon for a bacterial infection to overlap the viral infection.