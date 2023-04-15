Sore throat: they are 7 natural and effective ways to make it go away quickly, they really work

Sore throat is an annoying ailment that arises for various reasons: however, we have many natural ways available to treat it and relieve the symptoms.

When we run into the classic seasonal ailments it is not necessary (nor appropriate) to immediately resort to medicines: we can try to soothe the symptoms with foods and natural substances. Obviously, if in doubt, it is advisable to ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice.

Today, by the way, even a “simple” sore throat can be scary, because it is one of the symptoms of Covid. The I disturbIndeed, it is related toonset of inflammationwhich may be of origin viral o bacterialand even if it is more frequent in winter it can arise at any time of the year.

In addition to these causes, we can have the sore throat for other reasons as well: for example if we work or live in an environment with too dry air, with the heating turned on too high or on the contrary with the air conditioner at maximum power; or why we strained our throatsor again because of another very frequent disorder, the gastroesophageal reflux.

Fortunately, in any case, We have many remedies available to treat it and make it disappear quickly. In general, however, better not to resort to self-care for more than 4-5 days; if the symptoms do not disappear it is always a good idea to contact your doctor. But now let’s find out how to take advantage of nature to remedy a sore throat.

7 natural remedies against sore throat, all to (re)discover

Often along with the pain that afflicts the oral cavity in depth, other discomforts also appear: runny nose, cough, feeling nauseous, difficulty swallowing and also fever. Of course, it all depends on the origin of the sore throat.

As we know, resorting independently to antibiotics is useless and harmful, not only because pharmacological therapy must be prescribed by the doctor but because the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance – and therefore of super bacteria that are increasingly difficult to defeat – derives precisely from the immoderate and wrong use of this type of medicine. Here then are all the natural and healthy alternatives.

Herbal teas and infusions with sage, cinnamon, cloves or onions

Regularly eating garlic and onions offers one strong anti-inflammatory action and antibacterial, and therefore protective. In case of a sore throat, we can prepare one onion tea (half a peel for each cup of water); alternatively, we resort to Sage, the so-called “women’s herb” because it offers numerous health benefits: also in this case we can create a infused with two teaspoons of Salvia (even powdered) for each cup of water. Also there Cinnamon has excellent anti-inflammatory properties, and we can make an herbal tea by boiling a few pieces of this spice in a saucepan of water: then add a teaspoon of Miele it’s a pinch of pepper. The remedy with i Clovesfinally, it is a “classic” and in the past it was often used: with this precious ingredient we can create a liquid preparation, boiling a spoonful of it, and then using it to make gargle.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar is one of those natural substances that has been used since ancient times, and we can exploit it for numerous needs, both health and beauty and also for housewives cleaning. In case of a sore throat, we can make some gargle or gods you fumigate, adding it to a basin with very hot water. We can too add a little to a drink, always hot.

Licorice

Notoriously this plant, which is consumed precisely in its woody part, offers many benefits, also to counteract sore throats. The only precaution is to pay attention to excessive consumption if you suffer from hypertensionsince licorice raises blood pressure.

Quick remedies for sore throat and other practical advice

In addition to using the natural substances indicated above, in case of sore throat we can take some other precautions; if the air in your home or office is too dry, we operate a humidifierperhaps adding a few drops of mint or eucalyptus essential oilalso known to relieve the respiratory tract and throat.

Let’s remember then drink oftento avoid dehydrating the part, which will cause even more pain if dry. Let’s avoid also of to smokeand to hire irritating foodssuch as fries and spices such as Chilli, Curry or Nutmeg.

Per avoid infecting those close to us, obviously if the sore throat is of viral or bacterial origin, we do not share towels, napkins, cutlery and glasses. Furthermore, covering yourself with a scarf or foulard protects you especially in the case of adverse weather conditions, cold, wind or rain.

As mentioned above, do not resort to do it yourself with anti-inflammatories, antihistamines antibiotics; if together with sore throat they arise other symptoms come swollen glands, plaques, ear pain, bloody phlegm, or fever it is advisable to contact immediately the doctor.

Finally, remember that the best method to combat a sore throat is always there prevention: i smokers should consider quit with this habit harmful to the whole organismand in general the advice is to strengthen the immune system. To do this, just adopt one healthy and varied dietand in case of extra need for vitamins integrate them with the products available in pharmacies, being careful not to prolong the intake too much supplements.

