Sore throat, when is it strep? Symptoms, treatments and how to recognize it. The handbook of the Child Jesus

Health

Boom of cases of strep in our country. For months, pediatricians have sounded the alarm about the risks of spreading this infection which therefore returns to concern the health authorities, both nationally and internationally.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the WHO Regional Office for Europe have reported an increase in cases, following a period of low incidence of group A strep infections observed during the pandemic of COVID-19, but with an increase that had already occurred at the end of 2022.

Il sore throat caused by streptococcus it must be diagnosed with a throat swab and treated with antibiotics. It can cause even serious complications. Here is the guidance of the Child Jesus.

