Sorge/Irlstorfer: Care is a task for society as a whole

CDU/CSU – parliamentary group

Berlin (ots)

The traffic light bill does not solve the problems

International Nurses Day is tomorrow, Friday. The health policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Tino Sorge, and the responsible rapporteur Erich Irlstorfer explain:

Tino Sorge: “Care is one of the biggest challenges facing our society. We therefore need structural reforms in order to be able to offer the carers good working conditions and the people to be cared for good care.

Unfortunately, with the Care Support and Relief Act, the traffic light has made an inept attempt to meet these challenges. The hearing in the Bundestag this week once again made the enormous deficits of the reform clear. There will be no sustainable financing with this law either.”

Erich Irlstorfer: “Many of the regulations in the draft, for example on temporary work, fall short or cannot be implemented. Good approaches – such as setting up a joint budget for short-term or respite care – were removed from the draft in the parliamentary process. That means: caring relatives also find the traffic light is not taken into account.

We will use the rest of the procedure to bring in our suggestions for improvement from the opposition. We will keep an eye on the concerns of the people to be cared for and their relatives as well as the carers. We expect the Federal Government and especially the Chancellor to prioritize care – as well as the issues of inflation, defence, energy and climate.”

Background: The CDU/CSU parliamentary group represents the mainstream parties in parliament and feels committed to freedom, cohesion and personal responsibility. On the basis of the Christian image of man, the Union faction is committed to a strong, free and democratic constitutional state, the social and ecological market economy, integration into the western community of values ​​and the unification of Europe. Friedrich Merz is the chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag.

Original content from: CDU/CSU – parliamentary group, transmitted by news aktuell