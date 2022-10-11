news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, OCTOBER 10 – Except thanks to the SOS launched on the street by the 11-year-old daughter and the prompt intervention of the neighbors. It is the story of a 47-year-old man suffering from cardiac arrest in Casteldebole, the first suburb of Bologna, shared today at the Maggiore hospital on the occasion of the press conference for the presentation of the Bolognese edition of “Viva!”, The awareness week for the cardiopulmonary resuscitation.



The story, with a happy ending, is that of Giuseppe Daniele Fortunato, a native of Agrigento. Last October 5, the 47-year-old was at home when, after dinner, he felt ill, while his wife Daniela and his daughter were preparing for the night. The woman and the girl found him lying on the sofa, shaking and stiff. His wife called 118 at 22.27, and in the meantime she sent her daughter to ask for help from her neighbors. The desperate cries of the little girl alerted the condominiums and residents of the area. Two came, Pasquale and Andrea. Following the indications of the health care worker in telephone contact, Andrea performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation for 9 minutes, until the arrival of the 118 auto-medical. With the support of the defibrillator, the rescuers were able to restart Giuseppe’s heart , who was then transferred to Cardiology at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. Now he is fine, he is still hospitalized in the ward, to ascertain the causes of the cardiac arrest.



In the corridors of cardiology, Mr. Fortunato today was able to embrace his neighbor Andrea with emotion and gratitude: “The courage of the little girl who came to the street to ask for help made us alert – Andrea says – It was the first time for me, I did what I could and it went well, so scared, we were all anxious, then happy when we knew she was fine “. Excited his wife Daniela who thanks everyone “because now he is here with us” and her daughter: “I screamed, I just wanted to call a neighbor, but in the end the whole neighborhood has arrived”. (HANDLE).

