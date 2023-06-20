SOS mosquitoes: here’s how not to get bitten, the tricks

The mosquito problem is one of the most annoying during the summer: here are some tricks that will keep these insects away, permanently.

There are some people who are more susceptible to mosquito bites and others who are less. Scholars have been trying to understand the mechanism that attracts these annoying insects to our skin for some time, but, for now, they seem to be advancing only hypotheses. There are those who speak of the smell of the skin and those of a blood group more or less similar to summer insects.

Even the skin reactions are different from person to person. There are those who get away with a simple pinch that stops itching in a few minutes and those who, on the other hand, show an important reaction that leads to even extensive swelling of the epidermis. Then there are allergy sufferers who must be careful as they may suffer serious reactions for which medical intervention is necessary.

The tricks to keep mosquitoes away from our skin

But how to defend yourself from the insects that proliferate between May and September, and, to a lesser extent, even during the winter months? There are classic and less classic methods to make mosquitoes bite us less and less. First of all, the first prevention must start from balcony. Particular care must be taken not to leave the saucers full of water. Stagnation, in fact, favors the proliferation and deposition of eggs which, in such a favorable environment, will only multiply exponentially. Then there are also some plant which, it is said, can ward off insects.

Methods to keep mosquitoes away – Newsby.it

The most effective are certainly the aromatic ones such as lemongrass, basil, lavender, geranium but also rosemary. These so fragrant seedlings for us humans are, on the contrary, a natural repellent for summer insects. Also use citronella candles it is an effective and alternative method to balcony aromatic plants.

Alternatively you can prepare one homemade solution with vinegar, lemon, cloves and onion. The latter, in fact, if cut in half and turned upwards, creates a very annoying aroma for mosquitoes. Of course, you don’t need to specify that the mosquito nets they are the most practical and fastest method to avoid letting mosquitoes enter the house, but they too have contraindications. It is in fact very important to pay attention to always close them because a few minutes of forgetfulness are enough and the mosquitoes will enter the apartment and then reproduce.

Furthermore, few people know that dressing in light colored clothes repels mosquitoes which, on the contrary, are attracted to darker colors and moreover it can also be acted through food. Cutting down on spicy foods, fizzy drinks and alcohol the production of carbon dioxide is consequently reduced, which attracts mosquitoes in an important way; on the contrary, there are foods that are said to help ward off insects.

Among these the most common are watermelon, blueberries, and berries in general, and seasonal vegetables. Frequently refreshing the epidermis is also a great method as it helps to lower body heat and keep insects away. In the event that through all these methods we still could not avoid the sting, there are also tricks for substantially alleviate the immediate discomfort. One of the most effective is to apply ice on the sting which helps to reduce itching; there are also cortisone-based post-sting creams or repellent plasters, as well as sprays which, if sprayed on the body, help protect us from mosquitoes.