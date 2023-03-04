Neu-Isenburg, 02/27/2023 – In mid-January of this year, the KfH received an SOS call for help from the Uzbekistan Ministry of Health. At the National Children’s Medical Center (NCMC) in Tashkent, there was an acute dialysis emergency because a large number of children had developed acute kidney failure after taking cough syrup contaminated with ethylene glycol and had to be treated with acute dialysis; there was a shortage of dialysis material on site. The KfH immediately put together the necessary goods and organized the transport.

“When we heard about the call for help from Professor Schaefer, President of the International Society for Pediatric Nephrology and also the medical director of our Heidelberg KfH Kidney Center for children and young people, we immediately took action,” reports KfH CEO Professor Dr. medical Dieter Bach. A task force made up of employees from the areas of technology, purchasing and logistics immediately took care of the entire organization of the aid delivery: The requested dialyzers, hose systems and Shaldon catheters worth around 15,000 euros, the transport and the necessary customs certificates were quickly delivered to the KfH -Logistics center Alzenau be provided for shipping. On January 24th, the dialysis materials arrived in Tashkent by air freight so that the children could be supplied with the materials.

The non-profit KfH board of trustees for dialysis and kidney transplantation eV stands for high-quality and integrative nephrological care for patients with kidney disease. It was founded in 1969, making it the oldest and largest dialysis provider in Germany. More than 18,000 dialysis patients and currently around 70,000 outpatients receive comprehensive treatment in more than 200 KfH centres.