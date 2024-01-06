Home » SOTTOZERO FOOD – FROZEN STUFFED SQUID
SOTTOZERO FOOD – FROZEN STUFFED SQUID

Brand name: SOTTOZERO FOOD

Name: FROZEN STUFFED SQUID

Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk

Publication date: January 5, 2024

Recall model SOTTOZERO FOOD – FROZEN STUFFED SQUID

05-01-2024 – PDF

(407.9 Kb)

