Brand name: SOTTOZERO FOOD
Name: FROZEN STUFFED SQUID
Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk
Publication date: January 5, 2024
Documentation
Recall model SOTTOZERO FOOD – FROZEN STUFFED SQUID
