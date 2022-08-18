Atlus, creator of series like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, has become a true JRPG master, and their game is one of the most anticipated by the community. That’s the case with Soul Hackers 2, which brings us a new adventure of the genre, similar to what came before it.

First, we have to warn you that the “2” in the tidbit is actually a tribute. Soul Hackers 2 is a complete reboot of the story, so there’s no need to play the previous one. The first edition was Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, a title originally released for the Sega Saturn, later released on the PlayStation, and even received a port for the Nintendo 3DS. Soul Hackers 2 is set in the same universe, but it reimagines its characters and settings to bring us a fresh and original story.

In a future Japan where society is reaching its limits, people have lost interest in everything around them, and technology has reached such a level of sophistication that there is no human effort.It is in this context that aAionof super artificial intelligence to perform calculations and predict the collapse of humanity.in the completeSkynet style , Aion decided to prevent the disaster itself and created two physical entities: Ringo and Figue. Both will be on a mission to save humanity from themselves, and at the same time they will learn and empathize with it.

Here is an ad:

Aion has calculated how humanity will end, and to avoid it we must prevent the death of some demon summoners. Here, for the first time, we find the mechanics that will determine the rest of the game:soul hacking. Ringo will bring back the dead demon summoners, and from that point on, they’ll join your team to find out who’s trying to bring the world to an end. It is at this moment that our adversary is introduced,iron maska clandestine faction trying to build a war between two parties, the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Societyallianceindividuals, we have to figure out what they are.

It’s not just about defeating the bad guys, it’s about the demons within us. Throughout the game, we explore the psychology of our teammates to better understand them. Through the combat and dialogue phases, our choices will affect our relationship with them, which will also affect our stats.

Spectacular designs seen in other Atlus series can also be seen in Soul Hackers 2. The city is a reimagining of Shibuya, Tokyo, a neon tech paradise. We can stay among regular people, have a beer with teammates, or get to the area where the summoner is, like Diagon Alley, and we can buy items and specific summoning improvements. In stark contrast to the beauty of the city, we have dark and labyrinthine dungeons that show us the true cruelty of the world we live in.

The designs are very similar to those in Persona 5, replacing the suburban aesthetic with a mix of cyberpunk and fantasy elements. All characters have charisma and their own stories, and we’d love to stop in every now and then to see how they’re doing.

Here is an ad:

The genre-specific turn-based combat is back, but this time more engaging and unique. When we hack Summoner’s souls, their fates are no longer tied to the demons, so we can (and we must) choose and change the most appropriate of them throughout the adventure. Fundamental weaknesses exist, and we must pay attention to them to pass the fight in the most efficient way possible.

This city offers us an opportunity, that isfusion demonpossibility. In these fusions, we can evolve into summoners and gain more powerful demons that will aid our adventures. We can find demons while exploring dungeons, where they will ask us to join our team, sometimes in exchange for money or our own HP.

As for the dungeon, there we will find a suburban labyrinth haunted by demonic entities. While at first glance they seem repetitive and simple, we soon discover that implementing puzzles in them will make exploration a considerable challenge beyond combat. Sometimes analogous to a true nightmare, everyone will have their own challenges beyond the labyrinthine aspects that will complicate our path to the ultimate enemy.

Soul Hackers 2 is without a doubt the most accessible game, referring only to the game mechanics, to get acquainted with Atlus’ work. We must not mistake this for its difficulty, because if you want to face the final enemy properly, you will have to face every possible challenge. Most skills have a high MP cost and don’t progress enough as you evolve, so you have to use it very carefully in dungeons.

We were able to enjoy Soul Hackers 2 on the PlayStation 4 Pro, where it performed very well. Unlike recent cross-gen titles released on consoles, we didn’t experience any framerate drops. Comparisons are never fair, but sometimes they are needed. Soul Hackers 2 falls a little short compared to SMT or Persona 5. While the setup and soundtrack are pretty decent, we missed some of the P5’s excellent animation. This also happens in cities, and while the setup is great, it would be perfect if we could traverse an open world rather than just stick to fast travel.

In short, Soul Hackers 2 is a fair continuation of a series of works we hope to see Soul Hackers 3 in the future.