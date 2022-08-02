Soul Hackers 2

Will be launched in August, a new game “Soul Hackers 2 / Soul Hackers 2” produced by ATLUS issued by SEGA, which belongs to the latest work of the “Goddess Rebirth” series, the player will operate a group of demons and fight against evil with RPG-style gameplay. power. This site is fortunate to be invited to play the content of the work first, and the following will bring readers a detailed introduction to the game.

A new sequel after 25 years

Soul Hackers 2

Soul Hackers is rightly the latest installment of Devil Summoners, a spinoff of Megami Tensei, and the first episode of Soul Hackers came out way back in 1997. The sequel that debuted after 25 years, regardless of the style of painting, operation and design, is biased towards recent works such as “Persona 5” or “True. Megami Tensei V” and so on, if you have experience playing the latter, you should be able to put it into this work easily.

Synopsis

Soul Hackers 2

The story tells about the existence of a near-god in the future world, “Aion”, because he found that the human world is in danger of being destroyed, so he sent two key officers to the human world, hoping to break the plan of the evil forces. One of the protagonists, “Lingo”, was ordered by Aion to save a group of target characters with the ability to “Summon the Demon Master”. Unfortunately, the target person was killed. Ringo had to go deep into his soul to resurrect him and organize The team, step by step to persecute the core of the wicked organization.

As stated in the outline of the story, the protagonist and his companions establish a “soul bond” due to the incident. Not only do they form a team to challenge the enemy, but Ringo can also step into his “soul labyrinth” to solve his conflicts and enhance his companions’ abilities; I have to say Of course, the protagonist and his companions can freely set their demons to fight against various powerful enemies.

“Goddess” series of maze exploration

Soul Hackers 2

With Persona 5 or True. Similar to Megami Tensei V, the game uses a 3D three-dimensional form to explore the maze, and all the enemies will appear in the designated position visually. Once they approach and step into the enemy search range, the enemy will rush forward to attack the protagonist. Before the enemy encounters the protagonist, the player can swing the sword to knock the enemy into the air. If successful, in addition to increasing the distance to facilitate escape, the player can also approach the fallen enemy and trigger the battle to launch a “raid”, allowing the opponent to attack before the battle. Some health points have been deducted.

In addition, this work also introduces the EOU design of “The Labyrinth of the World Tree” (also ATLUS work), that is, there will occasionally be very powerful wandering enemies in the labyrinth. Players can pay attention to their walking routes to avoid them. If you are confident, you can try to rush forward. EOU cannot use swords to carry out assault tactics, and the level will be much higher than the maze. As far as I can see, a team with an average LV 8 has a chance to encounter a powerful enemy with LV 15 in a specific maze.

Attack Weakness to trigger “Sabbath”

If you hit the weak point attribute, the word “Weak” will appear on the enemy.

At the end of the turn, according to the number of demons successfully possessed by the enemy, all allies will launch an all-attack “Beast of Magic”.

Just like the “Goddess Megami Tensei” series, both the enemy and the enemy have attribute weaknesses and strengths. Hitting the weaknesses can cause double damage and trigger various effects. “Soul Hacker 2” has added the “Beast of Magic” system: as long as you successfully hit the opponent’s attribute weakness (such as hitting a weaker enemy with fire skills), this effect will be automatically triggered, and your own secondary magic will be attached. on the opponent. At the end of the round, according to the number of enemies possessed by Zhongmo, all the opponents can take a certain amount of damage. The advantage of this design is that if we face some teams with mixed strengths and weaknesses, we can also focus on attacking the weak points of weaker enemies, and use the “Beast of Magic” to deal collateral damage to strong enemies.

Let the devil join the team

Demons will provide various aids in the labyrinth or join us as non-enemy.

The protagonist and his companions can replace each Zhongmo at any time in order to use various skills.

Through battle, Zhongmo can improve his level and have the opportunity to acquire new skills.

As far as the demo knows, the game currently allows up to four people, including the protagonist, to play, and all four of them can replace Zhongmo at any time in order to use different attacks or auxiliary skills. “Soul Hacker 2” has not seen the recruitment system after the battle for the time being. Instead, the demons will randomly appear in various positions on the map as non-enemies. After approaching, talk to it, in addition to recovering HP/SP In addition to gifts such as props or props, there are also opportunities for demons to join our team, but this situation often comes with some additional conditions, such as paying money, health or mana, and so on. The characters in “Soul Hacker 2” will not automatically recover to full HP/SP after leveling up, and can only be recovered by skills, props, or talking to friendly demons. Once it is necessary to pay half the blood of the whole team to let the demon join, it may put us in crisis in the next battle, and the player has to consider carefully.

Increase your favorability and challenge the “Soul Base” maze

According to the dialogue options, the player can decide the target character to increase the favorability.

When the game progresses to a certain level, the team can return to the “Safe Cabin”, where in addition to chatting with the companions, various meals can be made later. Each companion has its own favorite flavor, and if you choose the right meal, the companion can get extra stat multipliers in the next battle.

In addition, the safe cabin is mainly used as a stronghold to trigger various plots, and there will be dialogue options. According to the player’s choice, the favorability of the companions may increase. Favorability is called “Soul Level” in this game. Later in the game, the protagonist can enter the depths of each companion’s heart, a special labyrinth called “Soul Base”. “The door of the heart. In order to open these heart doors, the companion’s favorability/soul level must reach a certain level before they can pass.

The “Gatekeeper” in the Soul Base Labyrinth is amazing and must be fully prepared before battle.

After opening the “Severing” heart door, companions can obtain various special special abilities, and players must decide in a “choose one” method, so the team created by each player may be different. There may be “gatekeepers” hidden behind some heart gates, and the protagonist must annihilate them in order to successfully unlock their heart locks and continue to go deeper. In addition to his companions, each time he successfully opens a “severing” heart door, the protagonist can also obtain exclusive skills to improve his own strength.

Go to town to buy equipment and take side quests

Players can move around on the big map, buy equipment, props, or perform main and side missions.

Shindo

Karaku Town

In addition to the main story, players can obtain side quest requests in specific stores, which may include going to the maze to destroy the specified enemy, or obtain a specified number of items, etc. The theme of this work is the future of Japan. Although the street names are not real names, they can be guessed. For example, the “New Sando” where you can buy equipment is Omotesando, and the “Haracho” where you can buy props and take side quests is Kabukicho and more.

The classic gameplay of the “Goddess” series – “Devil Fit” can also be played in this game.

Through “Devil’s Complete Book”, players can search for their own target object.

In addition, after the game progresses to the “Six Treasures Realm”, players can combine demons in the circus. As far as I know, the system provides “two-body fit” and “special fit”, and you can simply search for fit targets through “Devil’s Book”. After merging, you can choose the skills of both parents, but after all, the slots are limited, and players must make appropriate choices.

Pre-purchase bonus and instantly change into Persona 5 costumes

Soul Hackers 2

Soul Hackers 2

It is worth mentioning that the pre-purchase bonus of this work is the costume and BGM set of “Persona 5”, which can be changed instantly in the game, so that the designated companions can be transformed into the major protagonists of “Persona 5”. . “Soul Hackers 2 / Soul Hackers 2” will be launched on August 25, and the landing platforms are PS 4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Windows 10/11 and Steam.