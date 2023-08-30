Home » South Korea and US Conduct Joint Amphibious Landing Exercise as Part of Ulchi Freedom Shield Maneuvers
Seoul, Aug 29 (EFE) – South Korea and the US have successfully carried out an amphibious landing and infiltration exercise as part of the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) summer maneuvers, according to a statement from the South Korean Army today.

Led by the special operations commanders from both armies, the drill took place in the coastal town of Yangyang, on the northeastern South Korean coast, with the participation of around 100 troops.

“The operation aimed to strengthen the capacity of combined special operations with the United States,” explained the South Korean army in a statement. The exercise marked the culmination of a program that focused on rehearsing special offensive operations, hand-to-hand combat techniques, and assistance to wounded personnel.

The landing, which occurred in the early hours of August 28 near Yangyang, involved approaching the coast in inflatable boats, eliminating guards, and conducting attack operations that included assaults on key installations.

North Korea has once again accused South Korea and the US of planning an invasion of its territory through the UFS exercises. The North Korean government warned that these maneuvers could trigger a “thermonuclear war”.

In addition, the South Korean Navy announced today that South Korea, Japan, and the US have conducted an anti-missile defense exercise near Jeju Island. This exercise included the participation of destroyers ROKS Yulgok Yi I, JS Haguro, and USS Benfold. The exercise comes exactly one week after North Korea’s unsuccessful attempt to launch a spy satellite, which allies interpreted as a covert test of intercontinental ballistic missile technology.

Meanwhile, North Korean media reported today that leader Kim Jong-un visited the headquarters of the North Korean Navy. He emphasized the heightened cooperation between Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington, stating that these alliances have turned the seas around the peninsula into “the most unstable waters where the danger of nuclear war looms”. Kim further emphasized the significance of developing the Naval Forces due to recent aggressive actions by enemies and their military activities.

(c) EFE Agency

