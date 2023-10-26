South Korea to Gradually Increase Enrollment Fee for Medical Schools to Address Doctor Shortage

SEOUL, Oct. 26 – South Korea’s Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyoo-hon announced today that the country will begin gradually increasing the enrollment fee for medical schools in 2025. This move comes as a response to the chronic shortage of doctors in the country.

Minister Cho stated during a press conference that the government will allow certain universities to increase the fee in 2025 if they have the capacity to do so. He emphasized the urgency of the matter and mentioned the government’s plan to also review the opening of new medical colleges in the provinces.

South Korea has been seeking to expand the quota for medical schools, which has remained at 3,058 seats since 2006. Concerns have been growing, especially in provincial areas, about the shortage of doctors. Data provided by the Ministry of Health and Welfare reveals that the number of doctors per 1,000 inhabitants in South Korea currently stands at 2.2, significantly lower than the average of 3.7 in OECD member countries.

Areas outside of Seoul have been particularly affected by the doctor shortage, with Gyeonggi Province and North Gyeongsang Province having only 1.76 and 1.39 doctors per 1,000 residents, respectively.

The government predicts that the shortage of doctors will worsen in the future as South Korea is expected to become a “super-aged society” by 2025, with 20 percent of the population being elderly.

Amidst criticism from doctors regarding this move, Minister Cho assured that the government is also actively discussing ways to improve their work environment and compensation.

Additionally, the government recognizes that simply expanding the quota is not enough to resolve all the issues. Therefore, their policy objective is to encourage doctors to actively participate in regional and essential services.

The increase in the enrollment fee aims to address the doctor shortage in South Korea, ensuring that the country’s healthcare system can effectively meet the needs of its citizens.

