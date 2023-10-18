South Korea Urgently Addresses Doctor Shortage and Considers Increasing Medical School Quotas

South Korea Cannot Postpone Increase in Medical School Quotas, Says Health Minister

SEOUL, Oct. 17 – South Korea’s Health and Welfare Minister, Cho Kyoo-hong, emphasized that the country cannot afford to postpone the increase in medical school quotas due to the shortage of doctors and the problems that follow. Cho made these remarks during a meeting of a medical policy deliberation commission, where the government proposed increasing the annual quota of medical schools by over 1,000 seats.

The current quota stands at 3,058 seats and the government aims to address the shortage of doctors in order to better protect public health. Cho stated that the government is deeply concerned about cases caused by doctor shortages, such as long wait times to see pediatricians and patients struggling to find available emergency rooms. According to him, the increase in quotas is no longer something that can be delayed.

Despite holding 14 rounds of talks with the doctors’ association, no progress has been made, Cho revealed. He urged commission members to engage in in-depth discussions to meet the expectations of the public. The commission, established in August, comprises medical experts, consumer associations, and patient advocacy groups.

The government plans to disclose the details of the quota increase later this week, with the new quota going into effect from 2025. In 2006, the number of medical schools in South Korea was capped at 3,058, resulting in a ratio of only 5.6 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants. This figure sits well below the average of member countries in the Organization for Economic Development (OECD), according to the Ministry of Health.

However, doctors have voiced opposition to the government’s plan. They argue that instead of solely increasing the quota, the government should focus on effectively allocating doctors and improving compensation, as they believe these factors will have a negative impact on the quality of education and medical services.

