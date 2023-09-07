South Korean Drug KDS2010: A Promising Breakthrough in Obesity Treatment Without Restrictive Diets

South Korea is studying a drug that promises to revolutionize the treatment of obesity. His secret? It acts on the brain, without having to follow restrictive diets. Here’s what we know.

Imagine being able to eat whatever you want without worrying about gaining weight. A dream for many, which could one day become a reality thanks to a new drug called KDS2010. Currently in clinical trials, it could be a breakthrough in the treatment of obesity, a condition that afflicts over a billion people worldwide.

Developed by a team of researchers led by C. Justin LEE, director of the Center for Cognition and Sociality (CCS) within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) in Daejeon (South Korea), KDS2010 has shown surprising results in tests on animals, as revealed by a study published in the authoritative Nature. “We look at KDS2010 as a potential next-generation treatment for obesity that can effectively fight obesity without suppressing appetite,” explains LEE.

But what is the secret of this drug, at least on paper, revolutionary? The heart of the discovery is in astrocytes, non-neuronal stellate cells in the brain, which have been shown to play a crucial role in regulating fat metabolism. Astrocytes interact with a specific group of neurons, known as GABRA5 clusters. These neurons are in turn connected to brown adipose tissue, which is responsible for producing heat and, therefore, consuming energy. In a diet-induced obese mouse model, the researchers observed a significant slowdown in the activity of these neurons. And when GABRA5 activity was inhibited, there was a reduction in heat production in brown adipose tissue, leading to fat accumulation and weight gain. Astrocytes in the brain begin to overexpress an enzyme called MAO-B (Monoamine Oxidase B), which plays a crucial role in neurotransmitter metabolism, and when overexpressed, produces large amounts of GABA, which in turn inhibits GABRA5 neurons. But, by suppressing MAO-B gene expression in astrocytes, the researchers were able to reverse this inhibition, allowing for increased heat production in brown adipose tissue and, therefore, weight loss.

Simply put, the anti-obesity drug KDS2010 acts as a (selective and reversible) MAO-B inhibitor. And in this way, in tests on an obese mouse model, the drug demonstrated a substantial reduction in fat accumulation and weight, with no impact on the amount of food ingested. This confirms that the MAO-B enzyme in astrocytes may be an effective target for the treatment of obesity without affecting appetite.

The discovery of the role of astrocytes and the GABRA5 cluster in the brain represents a significant step forward in understanding and treating obesity. “Previous treatments for obesity mainly focused on neuronal mechanisms related to appetite regulation,” points out postdoctoral researcher SA Moonsun. “Now, with the introduction of KDS2010, we have a promising new avenue to explore in the treatment of this global disease.” Although the drug is still in an experimental stage, meaning it will take some time for it to hit the market, the researchers are optimistic that with KDS2010, the future of obesity treatment could be much easier, offering hope to millions who suffer from it. . Even if some doubts arise. One of all: what would be the health implications of a treatment that allows you to lose weight without dietary restrictions and regardless of our general state of health?

