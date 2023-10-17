South Korea’s Health Minister Urges Increase in Medical School Quotas to Address Doctor Shortage

South Korea Urgently Seeks to Increase Medical School Quotas to Address Doctor Shortages

SEOUL, Oct. 17 – Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyoo-hong declared that South Korea cannot afford to delay the increase in medical school quotas any longer due to the critical shortage of doctors and the subsequent healthcare challenges. Speaking during a meeting of a medical policy deliberation commission on Tuesday, Cho emphasized the government’s commitment to increase the annual quota of medical schools by over 1,000 seats, up from the current 3,058 seats. This initiative aims to address the shortage of doctors and enhance public health protection.

“The government takes seriously the issues arising from doctor shortages, such as long waits to see pediatricians and difficulties in finding available emergency rooms,” Cho stated. “The increase in medical school quotas can no longer be postponed.”

Despite engaging in 14 rounds of discussions with the doctors’ association, no progress has been made, revealed Cho. He urged commission members to engage in indepth discussions to meet public expectations regarding this pressing matter. The commission, established in August, consists of medical experts, consumer associations, and patient advocacy groups, and aims to address fee adjustment and other relevant issues.

Details regarding the increase in quotas are expected to be revealed later this week, with the new quota set to be implemented starting in 2025. South Korea currently has a limited quota of 3,058 medical school positions since 2006, resulting in a doctor-to-population ratio of 5.6 per 1,000 inhabitants, which falls significantly below the average of member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to the Ministry of Health.

However, doctors have voiced opposition to the government’s plan, arguing that the focus should not solely be on increasing the quota but rather on finding ways to improve doctor distribution and enhance compensation. Doctors fear that the emphasis on increasing quotas may compromise the quality of education and undermine the benefits of medical services.

The government remains determined to address the pressing issue of doctor shortages and improve healthcare accessibility for the population. Further updates on this matter are expected in the near future.

