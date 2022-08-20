The offer of the fitness islands of the South Sea park is enriched. The seven areas dedicated to wellness and health completed and all already operational in the first four sections of the South Sea Park (three in section 1, two in section 2, one in section 3 and finally one in section 8), will be added , starting next week, the eighth fitness island for functional training. In fact, from Monday 22 August work to set up the Technogym open-air gym will start, which will be located at via Pontinia, the works will be completed, barring unforeseen events, within a couple of days.

All the fitness islands are freely accessible and have different sizes (57 square meters the small ones, 85 square meters + 20 square meters of green area the larger ones) and different characteristics to meet the most varied needs: from the new Wellness Tree, the tree for training fitness installed in Piazzale Kennedy, which has already become iconic with its 7 meters in height, on the Rainbow bench of My Equilibria together with various types of benches that have characteristics suitable for sports preparation, passing through the already tested Technogym areas overlooking the sea, the ‘ladies’ area with the pink bench, the “stones” for yoga and the “mirror” for outdoor dance choreography, the “my longevity” island in Miramare in front of the Ricci baths, expressly dedicated to third Age.

More and more outdoor training solutions are encountered while walking along the new Rimini seafront, giving the opportunity to practice beachfront fitness in all its variants and throughout the year, in perfect integration with the padel facilities, tennis and among the latest news, the colorful basketball playground “Rimini Beach Court”, a stone’s throw from Piazzale Kennedy, always crowded to try some shots from the line and some one-on-one challenges under the basket.

Rigs and rings, barbells, kettlebells and a lot of passion for functional training. In two months, more than 400 people have used the tools and opportunities of the “Rimini Waterfront Gym”, the new temporary fitness area ‘sea view’ that welcomes sports lovers in the heart of Marina Centro, in the green area of via Beccadelli adjacent to the children’s playground in Piazzale Fellini. A compact “open air” mini gym that allows the simultaneous training of 10 people through programs of strengthening and general physical conditioning, focused on a series of functional movements based on the vastness of stimuli and in continuous evolution with high intensity of execution, constantly varied and adapted to everyone.