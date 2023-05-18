Sow nasturtiums: edible medicinal plants with pretty flowers > – Guide

Status: 05/18/2023 05:00 a.m The decorative flowers of the nasturtium are not only very pretty, but can also be eaten, as can the leaves. The popular medicinal plant fits perfectly into the vegetable patch or the ornamental garden.

Nasturtium (Tropaeolum) is a genus of plants that originated in South and Central America. The nasturtium (Tropaeolum majus) often grows in our gardens. Breeding produces plants with red, orange, yellow, white, or patterned flowers. Flowering time is from the beginning of July to October. There are both climbing and creeping varieties that are used as ground cover.

Sow nasturtiums annually

In our latitudes, nasturtium is cultivated as an annual plant because it is not hardy. For this reason, the very fast-growing plant has to be sown again every spring. Nasturtium can be indoors from March be preferred. Advantage: The plants form flowers earlier. For sowing, it is best to soak the seeds in water for a few hours and then place them in a special container Give potting soil filled container. At room temperature it takes about two weeks to germinate. Alternatively, nasturtiums can be sown directly into the bed after the ice saints in mid-May.

The right place in the garden and on the balcony

Large nasturtium prefers a sunny spot, but will also grow in partial shade. The more shady the place, the fewer flowers it forms. The Garden soil should not be too nutrient-rich, otherwise the plant will produce leaves instead of flowers. Nasturtiums can also be planted in buckets on the balcony. Climbing varieties can, for example, climb the railing and thus serve as a privacy screen. Alternatively, you can also choose a compact growing variety.

As well as them Marigolds (marigolds), nasturtiums are very suitable for planting a mixed culture in the vegetable bed. Plants with single flowers attract bees and help pollinate the vegetables. It is a good bed neighbor for potatoes, radishes, tomatoes and zucchini. The smell of the nasturtium is also said to drive away snails. The plant is very popular with aphids. Planted with sufficient distance, it can be vegetables and also protect roses.

Eat nasturtium: Medicinal plant with a fine taste

Nauphine cress is one of the medicinal plants. The mustard oils contained help with inflammatory respiratory diseases and bladder infections. The pungent leaves and slightly sweet flowers of the plant are also ideal for refining wild herb salads, dips and quark or as pesto.

