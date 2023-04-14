There are some effective and inexpensive ways to go rollerless when seeding your new lawn by using alternative tillage methods. Additionally, you don’t necessarily need to invest in a lawn roller to level lawns after spring seeding. The first lawn care in the spring often requires sowing new grass seed to fill in the gaps left after the winter season. Normally you should then press the sown lawn seeds into the ground with such a garden tool so that they can germinate better. But is this really necessary and what alternatives can you use instead of a lawn roller? Here is some useful information and tips that can help you get that gardening job done.

How and why to sow the lawn without a roller?

After the snow melts, the garden soil can be clayey or become clumpy from frost in the even colder months. For this reason, using a lawn roller after seeding is usually a recommended practice. However, this tool is only necessary if you aim for perfect and smooth lawns, for example to play golf on them. In some cases it is even advisable not to do so, as this could lead to soil compaction.

In addition, using a lawn roller can affect the permeability and drainage of the garden soil. The optimum ratio of air and water in the soil is 25% each. Accordingly, by providing such compositions, a better aggregation of the soil surface is achieved, which contributes enormously to the healthy development of the roots. For this reason, in most cases, the lawn roller can be easily replaced with alternative tillage methods. Using heavy rollers could create compacted soil which will slow down the germination process and lawn growth.

When should you use a lawn roller?

Many gardeners wonder how to treat frost-damaged or swampy garden soil. However, it is possible that such problems will go away on their own after rainfall. However, it is sometimes necessary to level bumpy lawns by rolling them. In this way, the floor surface becomes smooth, which is important when playing or other activities. This makes it more sensible to use lawn rollers after sowing, although lighter versions are also suitable for this. This ensures that the seeds reach the required depth to establish themselves easily. Therefore, try not to use lawn rollers that are so heavy, so that you can provide the optimal soil conditions for your lawn.

What alternatives is it possible to sow a lawn without a roller?

As already written, you should first loosen the garden soil for sowing and then level it. After that, using a rake or rake will make it easier to sow grass seed. Although lawn rollers are designed for this, you should replace them with other means in the event of soil compaction. In this way, you can sow a lawn without a roller by leveling the affected areas of the garden with home-made solutions. Below are some affordable and sustainable methods you can try.

Level the floor surface with wooden boards and feet

An alternative option is to level the garden floor by treading with wooden slabs or boards. This allows you to keep the seed in place after sowing. With the laid materials you treat the sown garden area accordingly and ensure a level ground. The wooden slats, which are not particularly heavy, would press the lawn seeds evenly deep into the earth and protect them from the wind. With this variant you can proceed in the following way:

First, get two thinner sheets of wood or planks, choosing according to the size of the area.

You can then use ratchet straps or similar accessories such as rope or tape to hold them in place.

First, place the chosen materials on the floor according to length.

Then tie your shoes to the boards and carefully step across the surface of the floor, lifting your feet straight up and down again.

Avoid shuffling as this can cause uneven pressure distribution.

Now walk the garden area in longitudinal lines and return in transverse lines.

This is similar to skiing, but it is important to work on a moist garden soil to be able to push the lawn seeds down well.

Your body weight should normally be enough to level the ground. Otherwise, you can add more weights to increase the pressure, such as ankle weights.

Use cardboard containers and seed the lawn without a roller

This is another sustainable and inexpensive alternative that you can try. Since cardboard or cardboard are lighter materials, such DIY lawn roller as matching equipment will not compact the garden soil. Follow the simple steps below to make one yourself:

Use a large, smooth-surfaced cardboard tube to start with the base of your roller.

Then make a hole with a diameter of 4 centimeters on each side of the roll.

You can then fill the cavity in the roller with sand or other materials such as pebbles.

First, take a slightly heavier plastic or metal tube and thread it through the two holes. This should then stick out from both sides so that you can attach handles to it.

Then, again, use wooden slats or poles if you have them and tie or glue them at the ends. You can also use nails or other accessories for this.

In the end, the whole thing should look something like a drawbar trailer.

Use wooden pallets instead of lawn rollers before sowing

A popular material for recycling and reuse, euro pallets are also useful for preparing garden soil for seed. These variants provide a great and, above all, cheap or even free alternative that can be used to eliminate any unevenness in garden areas. So you can treat your floor by arranging the boards as in the first method, with the voids filling all the holes at the same time. Here is a quick guide you can follow to get the job done:

For the wooden pallet method, use strong rope about 2 meters long.

Then turn the pallet over so the wooden planks are facing the floor.

First you can tie one end of the rope in the middle of the front strut of the wooden pallet.

After that, tie a loop to the other end of the rope so that it will hold better when you pull on it.

Now you can start leveling the floor slowly and evenly with the pallet by pulling it straight behind you.

Make sure all planks come into contact with the soil surface and rest on it during leveling.

Then work your way back and forth through the entire garden area before you act without a roller when sowing the lawn.

Tips & tricks for level lawns

If you only need to treat partial unevenness in the garden floor without using a lawn roller, there are methods that are just as effective. All you can do is level the soil surface before sowing the lawn seeds if it is molehills, for example. In addition, minor unevenness in the ground can be corrected by using alternative hacks. This can also make the work process easier for you before mowing the lawn.