SPA Star Award and Connoisseur Circle distinguish the BollAnts Spa im Park with renowned awards

Jörg Stricker, Hotel Director, BollAnts Spa im Park (Image source: © Ignaz Sterr www.4kfactory.com)

The best wellness and spa hotels of 2023 have been chosen. The BollAnts Spa in the Park once again took top positions in the SPA Star Awards and in the rating of the BEST HOTELS IN GERMANY by the Connoisseur Circle.

Munich/Bad Sobernheim, July 4, 2023 – The traditional hotel BollAnts Spa im Park, which has already received numerous awards, will also be one of the top addresses among European spa hotels in 2023.

The CONNOISSEUR CIRCLE, market leader among the high-quality travel magazines in the German-speaking region, TrustYou and a public vote have chosen the “THE BEST HOTELS IN GERMANY” in 12 categories and 2 special categories. The BollAnts Spa im Park was awarded 3rd place in the MEDICAL SPA HOTELS category.

In its rating, CONNOISSEUR CIRCLE distinguishes those hotels that offer an exceptional standard of service and offerings. This honors hosts and hotel teams who, with their passion for their job, ensure unforgettable holiday and adventure moments.

The BollAnts Spa im Park was also awarded the SPA Star Award 2023. The presentation of the SPA Star Awards, presented by the redspa media publishing house, took place for the 8th time. In the “Health Concept” category, the BollAnts Spa im Park won against the Ayurveda Resort Mandira in Austria, which was also nominated, and the Waldhotel Health & Mecial Excellence Spa in Switzerland.

The jury of ten travel journalists, travel influencers, beauty and spa experts chose the winners in the seven categories Newcomer, City Spa, Green Concept, Spa Concept, Health Concept, Spa Team and SPA Star plus.

Caption: Winner of the SPA Star Award 2023 – hotel director Jörg Stricker accepts the award for the BollAnts Spa in the park. The SPA Star Awards were presented this year at Tegernsee. 23 outstanding hotels were honored in seven different categories for outstanding services and concepts.

About BollAnt’s Spa in the Park

The award-winning traditional hotel near the Soonwald-Nahe nature park on the outskirts of the town of Bad Sobernheim is one of the leading wellness hotels in Germany and the best in Rhineland-Palatinate. Founded in 1907 by Andres Dhonau, grandfather of Dr. med Axel Bolland, the Bolland-Anton family (the “BollAnts”) has been working in this unique place for generations and led the 113-year-old and most traditional founding company of Felke medicine in Germany to its current heyday.

Since 2018, the BollAnts has been run by a London hotel operating company in a proven style. The house with its large spa and idyllic gardens is an ideal retreat for those seeking relaxation and connoisseurs. Three restaurants, including Das Jungborn, which has been awarded one Michelin star and 3 Gault Millau toques, provide culinary delights with light and innovative creations.

Information at: www.bollants.de

