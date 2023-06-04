Space, mysterious luminous filaments in the center of the Milky Way. “They point to the black hole Sagittarius A”

Rome, June 3, 2023 – Hundreds of mysterious luminous filamentshorizontal or radial, were discovered by a group of researchers at the center of our galaxy Milky Way. They would be thin and elongated bodies of luminous gas, which would have originated millions of years ago due to the interactions of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A with the surrounding materials. The filaments measure between 5 and 10 light-years, and the study published yesterday by The Astrophysical Journal Letters calls them relatively short.

The study, taken up by CNN, was conducted by Farhad Yusef-Zadeh, professor of physics and astronomy in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern University, and his collaborators. Forty years ago the first observations of the phenomenon took place, then in 2022 Yusef-Zadeh had found hundreds of vertical filaments coupled and grouped in the same area. But only with the latest discoveries have some been linked to black hole activity, rather than supernova explosions.

The “new population of structures that they appear to point in the direction of the black hole“, reads a press release from the professor, who says he was surprised by what he found. “We found that these filaments are not random but appear to be related to the outflow of our black hole”.

Sagittarius A is found at approx 26,000 light years from Earth. “The new MeerKAT observations were a game changer,” said Yusef-Zadeh. And, even if they resemble the luminous filaments discovered in 1984, they are not caused by the same phenomena: the vertical filaments surround the core of the Milky Way, while the horizontal ones seem to point to the black hole.