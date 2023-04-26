Space, the Hakuto-R lander of the Japanese start-up Ispace crashed on the Moon – breaking latest news

The Hakuto lander of the Japanese company Ispace broke contacts moments before landing on the moon, leading the company to declare that the mission failed because the probe crashed to the ground. The start-up’s attempt to become the first private company to bring a lander to the moon has failed. This was announced by the company itself: “We do not expect to complete the moon landing”, explained the CEO and founder Takeshi Hakamada. The company then specified that Hakuto-R Mission 1 and its cargo would have been destroyed after a “hard landing” on the surface of the Moon.

Communications had ceased as the lander descended the last 10 meters, traveling at approximately 25 km/h. Air traffic controllers scrutinizing the screens in Tokyo betrayed no expression as minutes passed without receiving any news from the lander. Hakamada has promised to try again, assuring that a second moonshot is already planned for next year. Hakuto-R 1 didn’t hit its target, and, probably due to a too rapid descent, it broke up in the impact with the ground of the Earth’s satellite, but Ispace will surely go ahead with new missions. Its engineers are already working to figure out why the landing failed. “We believe we have fully realized the meaning of this mission and have acquired a large number of data and experience – underlines Hakamada – what is important is to feed the knowledge up to Mission 2”. The 2.3-metre Japanese lander carried the UAE’s Rashid mini lunar rover and a Japanese toy robot designed to roll in lunar dust. There were also items from private customers on board. See also Ventura, iOs 16 and iPadOs 16: Macs, iPhones and iPads that cannot be updated