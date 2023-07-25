Home » Spacelabs Healthcare Srl/Ministry of Health
Health

Spacelabs Healthcare Srl/Ministry of Health

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3923/2023 of 06.20.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2728/2023 Spacelabs Healthcare Srl against Liguria Region, Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Entities of the Regional and/or Provincial Health Service concerned and in relation to 3 MCs – joint-stock companies

Doc 1 (1).pdf (PDF 451.2 Kb)

Doc 1bis (1).pdf (PDF 439.4 Kb)

Doc 2.pdf (PDF 116.4 Kb)

Doc 2bis.pdf (PDF 317.7 Kb)

Ordinance (9).pdf (PDF 277.1 Kb)

Notification request for public proclamations.pdf (PDF 294.6 Kb)

