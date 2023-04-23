SpaceX Starship: a new launch in one or two months (maybe) according to Elon Musk

As all Space enthusiasts (and others) know, the first launch Of Starship from SpaceX. A moment that many have been waiting for and a great show that promises, at least in the future, to revolutionize access to Space with both human and robotic and satellite activities. Not everything went as planned and the causes, officially, have yet to be determined. Despite everything there are also some interesting elements that we can consider right now.

We remember that Starship it is the largest space rocket ever made. It consists of two stages, with the lower stage called Super Heavy 70 meters high and powered by 33 Raptor 2 engines, while the upper stage (called Ship) which is 50 meters high and with 6 engines at the base, 3 Raptor 2 atmospheric and 3 optimized for vacuum. Its realization will serve to bring the human being back to the Moon (with Artemis III and Artemis IV), send satellites like the second generation Starlink ones into orbit, launch interplanetary missions and perhaps, one day, bring the human being to Mars. For the moment, however, all eyes are on Boca Chica (Texas) where Starbase is located, the construction and testing area of SpaceX.

SpaceX Starship and the latest news

As we have seen, the Starship space rocket managed to leave the launch pad (OLP) without exploding. This has already been considered a success. Getting through Max-Q without destroying himself was also another major milestone to pass. During the ascent some of the first stage Raptor 2 engines were shown to have either failed to fire or subsequently shut down (within a minute six engines shut down and before the explosion the total may have risen to 8 with some not fully functioning). This will definitely be a point to improve for future trials.

The launch pad and refueling tanks near the area also sustained damage that will need to be repaired with other modifications being made at the same time. In particular Elon Musk he wrote “3 months ago, we started building a huge water-cooled steel plate to insert under the launch pad. It would not be ready in time and we wrongly assumed, based on static fire data, that the Fondag [ndr. un tipo di cemento particolarmente resistente] would have passed 1 toss. Looks like we could be ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months”.

From the images taken during the launch, several debris, even large ones, were seen being thrown very far. Thanks to the security measures there were no injuries (as confirmed by the FAA) but several damages to the surrounding area. For this it is presumable that SpaceX it will work not only to change what is “gone wrong” during the launch but also the ground structures which could thus be able to withstand the new tests. In particular the flame diverter and the lower area of ​​the pad will be revised (but still the precise damages need to be estimated).

Source

The National Weather Service was observing the area from orbit, tracking the launch including the contrail, its shadow, and the explosion (via the flash detection system) from weather satellites. This showed how the explosion happened about 40 km off the Texan coast (96.75W 25.95N). Another point to consider is that shortly after the end of Starship launch it was officially stated that the rocket exploded for activating the sistema FTS (Flight Termination System) which avoids more serious problems when a rocket goes out of control.

A curiosity about Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly o THINGwhich became famous during the first attempts to launch Falcon rockets and even more with Starship is that it is not connected directly to SpaceX. This was explained by Thomas (Tom) Mueller, one of the developers of the Falcon’s Merlin engines and now no longer part of Musk’s company. In a tweet remembered as the term Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly he first heard it from David Crisalli when he was still developing rockets out of passion. Later, when there were some problems with the Merlins he wanted to use it and from there it became common jargon for SpaceX (and then spread all over the Web).