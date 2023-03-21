Home Health Spahn builds a bridge to the digital scene
Health

Spahn builds a bridge to the digital scene

by admin

The team is headed by Professor Jörg Debatin, the former head of the Hamburg-Eppendorf University Hospital. During his time as Medical Director and CEO, Debatin consistently digitized the clinic. With success: It is now the paper-poorest in Germany. In 2011, Debatin joined GE Healthcare as Vice President. So he also brings the international expertise from a large corporation to the hub.

“Future medicine will be geared much more to the true needs of patients. Digitization ensures that, in cooperation with their knowledgeable doctor, they are actively involved in maintaining and restoring their health,” says Debatin.

Another renowned expert in the team is Henrik Matthies, who made a name for himself as the managing director of Mimi Hearing Technologies GmbH in Berlin. Mimi offers digital prevention solutions for everything to do with hearing. As one of the first digital health providers, Mimi certified its technology as a medical product in Europe and cooperated with Barmer, among others. Matthies knows what challenges digital startups in healthcare have to face – and how to successfully master them.

Matthies: “Our health system based on solidarity is stable and good, but has hardly any incentives for innovations. Digitally supported solutions can relieve the practitioner of bureaucracy so that he has more time for his patients.

The panel of experts is intended to advise the ministry but act independently. Health Minister Spahn set up the new unit under the name “Health Innovation Hub – Rethinking Health“. The hub is sponsored by BWI GmbH, a federal IT service provider that also works for the Ministry of Defence. The project is designed for three years. Four positions have been filled so far. Further tenders are ongoing. The hub is based in a co-working space on Torstraße, in the immediate vicinity of the ministry. The official opening will take place on April 11th.

See also  How to configure an under-14-proof Android smartphone

You may also like

More satellites than stars, an SOS from astronomers...

A gymnasium for safety in the workplace has...

rbb24 Research exclusive: suspected infidelity: millions in damage...

Injury Church, the results of the exams arrive:...

Nardella after the tackle of the Last Generation...

How to deflate your belly with an ancient...

Tinnitus: what to do when you have ringing...

War Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in...

Stock Exchange: Piazza Affari: turns positive after starting...

No! These images do not prove that a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy