The team is headed by Professor Jörg Debatin, the former head of the Hamburg-Eppendorf University Hospital. During his time as Medical Director and CEO, Debatin consistently digitized the clinic. With success: It is now the paper-poorest in Germany. In 2011, Debatin joined GE Healthcare as Vice President. So he also brings the international expertise from a large corporation to the hub.

“Future medicine will be geared much more to the true needs of patients. Digitization ensures that, in cooperation with their knowledgeable doctor, they are actively involved in maintaining and restoring their health,” says Debatin.

Another renowned expert in the team is Henrik Matthies, who made a name for himself as the managing director of Mimi Hearing Technologies GmbH in Berlin. Mimi offers digital prevention solutions for everything to do with hearing. As one of the first digital health providers, Mimi certified its technology as a medical product in Europe and cooperated with Barmer, among others. Matthies knows what challenges digital startups in healthcare have to face – and how to successfully master them.

Matthies: “Our health system based on solidarity is stable and good, but has hardly any incentives for innovations. Digitally supported solutions can relieve the practitioner of bureaucracy so that he has more time for his patients.

The panel of experts is intended to advise the ministry but act independently. Health Minister Spahn set up the new unit under the name “Health Innovation Hub – Rethinking Health“. The hub is sponsored by BWI GmbH, a federal IT service provider that also works for the Ministry of Defence. The project is designed for three years. Four positions have been filled so far. Further tenders are ongoing. The hub is based in a co-working space on Torstraße, in the immediate vicinity of the ministry. The official opening will take place on April 11th.