“A care TÜV, in which every home very good does not deserve its name,” said Spahn. The Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance (GKV-Spitzenverband) announced on Wednesday that the new tests should begin in November of this year. All homes are to be inspected by the end of 2020. According to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, the actual care and support of those in need of care should be the focus of the examination in the future. These include, for example, the nutrition, personal hygiene and wound care of the patients. The nursing home itself should also be evaluated, for example on the basis of its staffing and accessibility.