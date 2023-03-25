13
According to a recent report by the German Economic Institute, the number of people in need of care in Germany will increase sharply in the next few years. By 2035, four million people in Germany will be dependent on care. The figures confirm our course: It is now a matter of making the nursing profession more attractive and financing additional jobs. We’re working on that.
See also "Shadow Blade: The Convict" "Xin Yin Cry" deleted file paid test recruitment is open! The pinnacle evolution of 2D action games! | XFastest News