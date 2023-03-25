Home Health Spahn: Figures for care confirm our course
Spahn: Figures for care confirm our course

According to a recent report by the German Economic Institute, the number of people in need of care in Germany will increase sharply in the next few years. By 2035, four million people in Germany will be dependent on care. The figures confirm our course: It is now a matter of making the nursing profession more attractive and financing additional jobs. We’re working on that.

