Spahn for tobacco advertising ban

The numbers speak for themselves: one fifth of all new cancer cases can be traced back to smoking alone. Education and prevention have the highest priority. Above all, we have to protect young people and convince them that smoking is not cool at all, but very harmful. Fortunately, the smoking rate among young people has fallen sharply. As Health Minister, I therefore support proposals to further restrict tobacco advertising.

