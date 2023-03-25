The dispute over hospital bills between clinics and health insurance companies has been settled at federal level. Mediated by Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, the representatives of the German Hospital Association (DKG) and the Central Association of Health Insurance Funds (GKV-SV) as well as the associations of the types of health insurance at federal level today agreed on a joint recommendation for all lawsuits and offsetting.

The parties to the conflict should then consider dropping the lawsuits and set-offs if the newly defined criteria for the treatment of stroke and geriatric patients are met. In the dispute over the settlement of VAT for cancer drugs, the DKG and GKV-SV recommend letting the lawsuits and offsetting rest until the Federal Social Court has made a decision on this at the beginning of next year.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn: “It’s good that health insurance companies and hospitals have reached an agreement. I am very grateful for this willingness to compromise. In this way, vital structures, for example in stroke care, can be maintained on site. That is in the interest of both sides, but above all in the interest of the patients.”

Johann Magnus v. Stackelberg, Vice-Chairman of the GKV-Spitzenverband: “Together we have found a viable solution that focuses on the good care of patients without neglecting their interests as contributors.”

dr Gerald Gass, President of the DKG: “For us, the common commitment to the undisputed quality of care for stroke and geriatric patients is of the utmost importance. The joint statement underscores that the hospitals have billed correctly.”